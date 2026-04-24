Here Are All the Celebs Set to Appear on ‘Running With Bear Grylls’ Season 9 Season 9 kicked off its first episode with Oscar-winner Matthew McConaughey. By Mustafa Gatollari Published April 24 2026, 2:26 p.m. ET Source: FOX

Bear Grylls has become synonymous with outdoor adventures. Even if the TV show host has come under fire for his penchant for highlighting how drinking one's own urine can save one's life in a pinch. And there's also the accusations that the rough-and-tumble adventurer doesn't sleep outdoors for all of his journeys, as he and his crew retreat to cozy accommodations after filming for the day. Nevertheless, Man vs Wild and other shows in which Bear is featured have become widely viewed, successful series. Like Running Wild With Bear Grylls, which has compiled a list of notable celebrities who join him on his journeys.

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'Running Wild With Bear Grylls' Celebrity List for Season 9.

As of this writing, the celeb-centric survivalist series is in its ninth season, and it kicked off its first episode with Oscar-winning Matthew McConaughey, which aired on April 21st, 2026, on FOX. During their 48 hours together, Matthew traveled with Bear to the cold wilderness of the Scandinavian country.

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The two trekked across glaciers, located and ate wild food, which included a snake and even reindeer testicles. They also descended down cliff faces with ropes, demonstrating how to safely navigate difficult terrain. For the show's second episode, Bear teams up with comedian Tiffany Haddish, who, in the season's trailer, quips that if she were the die in the canyon, she'd be the most famous person to perish in the area.

Season 9's third episode is supposed to debut on May 5th, 2026, and Bear will team up with musician MGK. Bear's celebrity pairings first began back in 2014, when he teamed up with Zac Efron in the Catskill Mountains. And he's had a number of other notable guests on that season as well.

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He trekked with Ben Stiller on the Isle of Skye and with Channing Tatum at Yosemite National Park, where the two jumped out of a helicopter. Bear and Tom Arnold traversed the Oregon Coast Range together, and Bear also spent 48 hours with Deion Sanders in the Utah Desert.

Source: FOX via YouTube

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Which was particularly difficult for the NFL legend, due to his fear of snakes, which they indeed encountered during their wilderness exploration. Kate Hudson explored Dolomites with Bear, and James Marsden joined the show in 2015 to check out the Utah Canyon.

Academy Award winner Michael B. Jordan joined Bear in the Welsh Highlands, and Kate Winslet ventured in Snowdonia in the same season. The second season ended with President Barack Obama. Other notable public figures and celebrities include Anthony Mackie, Gina Carano, Natalie Portman, Ashton Kutcher, Bradley Cooper, and Russell Brand.

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Source: FOX via YouTube

'Running Wild With Bear Grylls' — Season and Celebrity Breakdown

Season 1 Zac Efron - Catskill Mountains Ben Stiller - Isle of Skye Channing Tatum - Yosemite National Park Tom Arnold - Oregon Coast Range Tamron Hall - Pink Cliffs Deion Sanders - Utah Desert Season 2 Kate Hudson - Dolomites Kate Winslet - Snowdonia Ed Helms - Colorado Mountains Michelle Rodriguez - Nevada Desert James Marsden - Utah Canyon Michael B. Jordan - Welsh Highlands Drew Brees - Panama Jungle Barack Obama - Exit Glacier

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Season 3 Nick Jonas -Seirra Nevada Mountains Julianne Hough - South African Savanna Courteney Cox - Irish Highlands Shaquille O'Neal - Adirondack Mountains Lindsey Vonn - Corsica Mel B - Wales Marshawn Lynch - Corsican Mountains Sterling K. Brown - Colorado Mountains Julia Roberts - Kenya Vanessa Hudgens - Sierra Nevada Desert

Source: YouTube | @FOX

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Season 4 Joseph Gordon-Levitt - Kenya Keri Russell - Canary Islands Lena Headey - Iberian Peninsula Don Cheadle - White Mountains Derek Hough - Rila Scott Eastwood - Balkan Peninsula Roger Federer - Swiss Alps Uzo Aduba - Pyrenees Season 5 Brie Larson - Pearl Islands Joel McHal - Arizona Slot Canyons Cara Delevigne - Sardinia Rob Riggle - Iceland Armie Hammer - Sardinia Dave Bautista - Glen Canyon Channing Tatum - Norway Alex Honnold - Swiss Alps Bobby Bones - Norway Zachary Quinto - Panama

Season 6 Anthony Mackie - Dolomites Terry Crews - Iceland Danica Patrick - Moab Rainn Wilson - La Sal Mountains Keegan-Michael Key - Iceland Danny Trejo - Arches National Park Gina Carano - Dolomites Bobby Bones & Caitlin Parker - Sierra Nevada Season 7 Natalie Portman Simu Liu Ashton Kutcher Florence Pugh Anthony Anderson Rob Riggle