Is the OC Cast of 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Actually Mormon? Echoing the issue many people have with 'SLOMW,' she said, "That's not exactly what a Mormon wife is." By Lea Vatenmakher Published April 24 2026, 9:10 a.m. ET Source: YouTube / @spillseshafterhours

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (SLOMW) show is getting an Orange County-based spin-off series set to stream on Hulu. While little is known about the OC cast, many fans of the original show can't help but point out that there isn't a famously large Mormon community in Orange County, Calif., like there is in Utah, where the first SLOMW is based.

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Obviously, that's not to say there aren't any Mormons in Orange County at all, but fans do suspect that the show's casting directors may be defining the word "Mormon" rather loosely for the sake of the show. So, is the SLOMW OC cast actually Mormon?

Source: YouTube / @spillseshafterhours

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Bobbi Althoff

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Bobbi Althoff is a podcaster, mom of two, and divorcee. What she is not, though, is Mormon. Although she grew up Christian, Bobbi has veered away from the faith in her adult life. That said, the podcaster has expressed a renewed interest in religion, specifically for her children's sake, in recent years.

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Salomé Andrea

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Salomé Andrea was raised Mormon but is no longer what she describes as a "Utah Mormon," due to the fact that she drinks, has tattoos, and does not attend church. Still, the lifestyle influencer says she has a close relationship with God.

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Madison Bontempo

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Actor Madison Bontempo lives up to the show's name, as she actually is Mormon. Echoing the issue many people have with SLOMW, Madison told Alex Hall of Pretty Dirty Podcast, "That's not exactly what a Mormon wife is." She went on to say that many actual Mormons lament the fact that the show chose the title it did. She continued, "How does 'Mormon' have to do with any of this?" That said, Madison expressed gratitude that the show has brought Mormonism to the forefront in the culture.

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McCall DaPron

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Mom influencer and former professional tennis player McCall DaPron is indeed Mormon — but that's just one of her connections to the show! She's also the older sister of Mayci Neeley, who is a cast member in the original SLOMW series.

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Chandler Higginson

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So far, Chandler Higginson has not explicitly categorized her religious views, although she's dropped some hints. The influencer's social media is full of faith-based messages, such as a celebratory Easter post, and photos of Mormon traditions, like her children's baby blessings. While it seems she's waiting for the show to air before she puts a label on her lifestyle, it does appear that Chandler is probably Mormon.

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Aspyn Ovard

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Aspyn Ovard has described herself as "Mormon-adjacent," as she grew up in the culture but is not a member herself. The YouTuber says that growing up in Utah, she adopted many Mormon-based lifestyle choices, such as marrying young, but those decisions were more culture-based than an expression of faith. Aspyn considers her new lifestyle in Orange County to be "freer" than the one she was raised in.

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Ashleigh Pease

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Like her co-star, Chandler, Ashleigh Pease has not outwardly stated her religious views. However, most of the influencer's fans presume she's Mormon after Ashleigh posted a photo of her son's baptism, which appears to have taken place in a Mormon church.

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Avery Woods

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