Where to Follow the Cast of 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County' on Instagram "It should be called secret lives of influencers." By Chrissy Bobic Published April 23 2026, 11:56 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@averyywoods; @mccalldapron; @madisonbontempo

No one really asked for a Secret Lives of Mormon Wives spinoff just a few seasons into the Hulu reality show, but that's sort of what they're getting with The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County. And don't worry, because the cast of SLOMW: Orange County all have active Instagram accounts you can stalk to get to know them before the spinoff series premieres on the streaming platform.

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You might even already recognize some of the ladies from social media. Like the cast of the OG show, the cast for SLOMW: Orange County is full of women who know a thing or two about content creation.

According to the Hulu press release for the show, per The Hollywood Reporter, "A new group of dynamic young mothers in Orange County collide in a community where beliefs are not just their religion; they are their identity. While some defend their way of life, fighting against modernity, others embrace change, becoming a platform to disrupt the status quo." It also promises "scandals and secrets," which fans of the franchise pretty much welcome at this point

Avery Woods

Starting off strong with Avery Woods, whom users on both Instagram and TikTok might know well for her content that once got her into trouble for admitting she favors her son over her daughter. So, like the ladies of SLOMW, she is no stranger to controversy and the public perception being less than kind. Find her on Instagram here: @averyywoods⁠

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Salomé Andrea

Salomé Andrea is a mom to twin girls. Before Hulu ever came calling, though, she had plenty of followers. On Instagram, she has more than 480,000, and, due to her own personal life drama that sometimes includes her husband and separation rumors, that number is sure to grow. Find her on Instagram here: @salomeandreaa⁠

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McCall DaPron

McCall DaPron might be a familiar face for SLOMW fans since she also happens to be Mayci McNeely's sister. Mayci is forever an OG on the flagship series, but she might need to make a cameo on the spinoff to prove that she and McCall aren't the same person, since they are nearly identical. Find her on Instagram here: @mccalldapron⁠

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Aspyn Ovard

According to People, Aspyn Ovard is rumored to be in a relationship with a married woman and thought to be in a "throuple." If she comes into SLOMW: Orange County with that kind of energy, could it be like the swinging scandal all over again? Will MomTok survive this (again)? Find her on Instagram here: @aspynovard⁠

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Bobbi Althoff

Bobbi Althoff has two kids with her ex-husband. Since she doesn't feature them prominently on social media anymore, it will be interesting to see how that personal policy plays out on the show. Outside of content creation, though, she hosts The Really Good Podcast. Find her on Instagram here: @bobbi⁠

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Chandler Higginson

Chandler Higginson is a devoted mom of three who seems to be happily married. Unlike the other ladies on the show, she appears to be new to the content creation game, with less than 4,000 followers on Instagram. It kind of makes you wonder how she found herself in the mix with these influencer big wigs. Find her on Instagram here: @chandlerhigginson⁠

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Ashleigh Pease

Ashleigh Pease is another newbie to the social media content creation game. She's also a mom of four and she runs her own business, Get Fit for Kids. Find her on Instagram here: @ashleigh_pease⁠

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Madison Bontempo