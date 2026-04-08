Whitney Leavitt's Own Soda Blend Is an Extension of a 'Mormon Wives' Tradition "Just a small town girl bringing dirty soda to the big city." By Chrissy Bobic Published April 8 2026, 12:40 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@whitleavitt

It was only a matter of time before one of the ladies from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives dipped their toes in the soda game. Viewers of the Hulu series know all too well how much the Mormon ladies love the soda chain Swig. Now, Whitney Leavitt has her own soda to start shilling, but it's not part of the Swig brand.

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Whitney has come out with a soda blend in a partnership with a soda company based in New York City. It's another line on Whitney's long resume that now includes MomTok, reality TV, Chicago on Broadway, Dancing With the Stars, and a Hallmark movie. The list seems to go on and on for her.

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Whitney Leavitt's soda is available in New York City.

According to Food & Wine, Whitney's soda blend is available at Cool Sips, which is a soda chain in New York City. Whitney shared the specific blend that she loves with the company, and now, her fans, or those who are just curious about the drink, can order it too. Unsurprisingly, it's called "The Whitney," so there's that.

It contains a base of club soda, along with raspberry puree, lime, vanilla, pineapple, and peach syrups. Whitney told Food & Wine that she has ordered "versions of this recipe" for years. Now, other people can try out her specific flavor of soda. Places like Swig and Sodalicious allow customers to mix their own drinks, and over the years, Whitney found this particular blend that she likes.

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But Whitney's partnership with Cool Sips apparently goes beyond adding her drink to the menu. Ad Age reported that Whitney will be in charge of "creative direction and brand vision at the executive level" with Cool Sips, per its founder, Andrew Moger. The outlet also reported that Whitney said she wants to build a stronger customer base for dirty sodas in New York City.

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The idea of the soda blend is that it falls into the "dirty soda" category, which the ladies of MomTok have sort of put on the map. Dirty sodas contain dairy or other add-ins, not alcohol, though some might assume alcohol is the "dirty" aspect of those drinks. In Whitney's case, though, her soda blend is not dairy. Instead of being a creamy blend, which is what some of the ladies have shared on Mormon Wives, it's more of a sweet soda.

Is Whitney Leavitt still a member of the Mormon church?