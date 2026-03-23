Jessi Ngatikaura Shares Children with Ex-Husband Jordan — Here's What We Know Jessi and Jordan may be over, but they share children, so they'll always be linked. By Ivy Griffith Published March 23 2026, 9:17 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @_justjessiiii

For The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jessi Ngatikaura, family is everything. While the cast of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is known for their drama and on-again, off-again relationship fireworks, Jessi and her husband Jordan Ngatikaura have started a family in the midst of the chaos.

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They have been married for several years, and share two children together, plus a child from a different relationship. Here's what we know about Jessi's children and the fact that her relationship with Jordan has now come to a dramatic end.

Source: MEGA

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Here's what we know about Jessi Ngatikaura's children.

Jessi and Jordan were married several years before their relationship ended. And, in that time, they welcomed two children. According to People, Jessi was a stepmother to Jordan's daughter, Peyton, whom he welcomed in a previous relationship. Peyton is 13, and clearly the apple of her father's eye. When celebrating her 13th birthday, Jordan gushed about Peyton on Instagram, writing, "13 years ago, you changed my life forever."

He added, "I was just a kid myself when you came into this world, and becoming your dad taught me more than I could’ve ever imagined. You’re the best big sister your siblings could ask for, and the way you’ve embraced hard things in life with so much grace and love fills my heart more than words can say." In his relationship with Jessi, Jordan has two more children.

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They include their 5-year-old son Jagger Zayn, who was named after Mick Jagger and Zayn Malik, as well as their 3-year-old daughter Jovi James, who was named after Bon Jovi. Both Jessi and Jordan share photos of their family outings and seem to enjoy parenting. In one sweet photo, the younger two are at Disney with their parents, and everyone is beaming happily. Which is a remarkable feat, considering toddlers almost never cooperate in public.

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Jessi and Jordan Ngatikaura announce divorce in March 2026.

Unfortunately for the Ngatikaura family, Jessi and Jordan have officially split. The duo announced their divorce in March 2026, after speculation ran rampant for months. March 19, 2026, TMZ broke the news that the two were officially through.

Jordan is the one who filed, the outlet reports, after five years of marriage. He told TMZ, "This has not been an easy decision, and it comes with a heavy heart. I’m grateful for the shared memories and the lessons. While our paths are now moving in different directions, my priority remains my children and ensuring they feel loved, supported, and protected through this transition."

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He added, "I am committed to handling this next chapter with kindness and respect. I kindly ask for privacy and understanding as we navigate this as a family."

Source: Hulu