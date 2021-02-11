'Namaste Wahala's Ruslaan Mumtaz Has a Beautiful Wife and Adorable Kid

One of 2021's most anticipated releases, at least as far as romantic comedies go, is Netflix's Nollywood-Bollywood hybrid, Namaste Wahala, which translates to "Hello, Trouble," set to premiere on the streaming giant Feb. 14.

The Valentine's Day movie is introducing audiences around the world to the cross-cultural love story between an Indian-Nigerian man (Ruslaan Mumtaz) and a Nigerian woman (Ini Dima-Okojie), and fans are already clamoring to know whether the good-looking male lead is taken in real life.

Who is Ruslaan Mumtaz's wife?

Namaste Wahala was originally scheduled to premiere in April of 2020, but the release was delayed — likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It feels fitting, however, for the intercultural love story to ultimately enter the world on Valentine's Day.

According to businesswoman-turned-filmmaker Hamisha Daryani Ahuja, who is Indian but has lived in Nigeria since childhood, Namaste Wahala was inspired by her experience of living in Africa. "I am Indian but I have lived in Nigeria my whole life," the director told CNN. "Everyone loves Bollywood and Nollywood, so I thought, 'How is it that no one has done a love story between the two?'"

For Ruslaan, Namaste Wahala marks the 38-year-old's first international film. "All of you have to watch this movie on Netflix on 14th Feb, Valentine's Day and make it a super hit," he wrote on Instagram ahead of the release.

For Ruslaan, Feb. 14 is important for a number of reasons. There is this year's major international Netflix release, to be sure, but Valentine's Day also marks his wedding anniversary to Nirali Mehta, with whom he tied the knot back in 2014. Shortly before their big day, Ruslaan told the Times of India: "We were asked what date we wanted, and we thought why not Valentine's Day? Since we anyway celebrate that day, we wanted our official wedding date to be February 14."

That date also happens to be less than a week after Nirali's Feb. 9 birthday. "Happy birthday to the girl who I know for half her life," he penned as a caption to the lovely image of the couple on his Instagram account. "May you remain a young gun all your life." The family celebrated Nirali's special day at Mumbai's Trident Nariman Point, overlooking the Arabian Sea.