Russell Brand Has Been Charged With Sexual Assault — Here's What We Know About His Alleged Victims "The women who have made reports continue to receive support from specially trained officers." By Ivy Griffith Published April 4 2025, 12:38 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Content warning: This article contains mentions of sexual assault. When allegations are leveled against a famous actor or comedian, it can be especially disturbing. Not only has this person potentially harmed people, but they've likely used their fame and public likeability to do so. Comedian Russell Brand, known for his wacky behavior and off-color comedy, may be just such a person.

Article continues below advertisement

Allegations have been brought against Brand by four women, detailing sex crimes that have left his fans with two choices: believe him, or believe the alleged victims. Here's what we know about his alleged victims and the way fans have reacted to the stunning allegations.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what we know about Russell Brand's alleged victims.

There are four women who have come forward with allegations against Brand. NBC News reports that Brand was arrested in the U.K. in April 2025. Jaswant Narwal, Chief Crown Prosecutor for London North, said of the charges against Brand, "These relate to reported non-recent offenses between 1999 and 2005, involving four women."

The allegations stem from an investigation that was opened in 2023 after London Metropolitan police said they received "a number of allegations" against the comedian. The allegations were reported in London's Channel 4 Dispatches and The Sunday Times, according to CBS. The outlet reports that Metropolitan Police Superintendent Andy Furphy said in a statement, "The women who have made reports continue to receive support from specially trained officers."

Article continues below advertisement

The accusers have not been identified, but CBS reports that "Brand allegedly raped one woman in his Los Angeles home. Another claims that he assaulted her during a three-month relationship when she was 16 and still at school."

Article continues below advertisement

The internet is rife with conspiracy theories about Brand's arrest, but the allegations are nothing new.

Public reaction to Brand's arrest has been divided. Many have blasted the comedian for the allegations, but others believe that he's being "silenced" for "speaking out" against the government. It shows how starkly divided people still are following the 2017-2018 #MeToo movement of accountability that swept Hollywood. On TikTok, one video announcing Brand's arrest was met with comments such as, "That's what they do to you if you speak out [against] the government."

Another added, "Another man who speaks the truth, [they're] trying to silence him. It's obviously [a] pattern that's going around now." Another commenter scolded the conspiracy theorists, writing, "He started speaking ‘the truth’ and found ‘god’ because he knew what was coming, just covered himself, people won’t even believe the evidence anymore when it ruins a good social media conspiracy theory."

Article continues below advertisement

Brand has been known in recent years to speak about what he believes is corruption in the government, leading some to call him a whistleblower who is going down for the crime of "speaking truth." He also publicly converted to Christianity and began aligning with right-wing figures. In a video posted to X (formerly Twitter), Brand said of the charges, "I was a drug addict, a sex addict, and an imbecile. But what I never was, was a rapist. I've never engaged in non-consensual activity — I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes."

Yet at the heart of the firestorm lie four women who claim their lives were changed forever by his actions. Among the charges are one count of rape, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral rape and two counts of sexual assault.