A Dancer Named Natalia Pronina Was Shot Dead by Mask-Clad Killer in Moscow

The police are investigating the case as a suspected "contract killing." Reportedly, the 30-year-old was having an affair with a wealthy politician until the summer of 2020. As one theory holds, the relationship came to an end after his wife found out about it.

Natalia Pronina, a Russian dancer, was killed by a masked assassin as she was about to enter her apartment near the Akademicheskaya train station in Moscow, Russia.

According to East2West, per the New York Post, the mask-clad gunman used a stun grenade to divert the dancer's attention before shooting her twice in the chest using a non-lethal self-defense gun that was reconstructed to fire real bullets.

Source: YouTube

Pronina was about to return to her home in Moscow, Russia, from a choreography session when the incident took place. She was rushed to the hospital, where she died about two hours after the shooting.

Those close to Pronina believe that the killer may have been motivated by jealousy. "She had no enemies, I can say with absolute certainty. Only one of her admirers could be behind this because of jealousy," her friend, a woman named Valeria, told Russian daily tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda. "Natasha not only danced beautifully, she is a real beauty. Men always clung to her and it is possible that one of the rejected fans could have killed her," Pronina's former colleague, Anzhelika, told the outlet.

A DANCER was shot dead in the street in Moscow after having an affair with a man reported to be a politician.



Source: Twitter

Allegedly, Pronina pursued an affair with a wealthy politician, a member of parliament who was trained in martial arts. As a report published by the Moskovsky Komsomolets newspaper reveals, it's possible that they stopped dating in the summer of 2020. The report also states that Pronina received "threats" from the politician's wife.

Pronina's boyfriend, Alexander Kravchenko, denied any involvement in the crime. The 33-year-old stated that he was away for work in Yalta, in the Crimea at the time. Alexander claimed that Pronina had a stalker and that she was also in the process of repaying a debt, which was around £6,000 ($8,100).

Anzhelika explained that Pronina was a highly successful dancer who could afford a life of luxury thanks to her strong work ethic. As Anzhelika revealed, building a family wasn't among her main priorities, saying she was "not the type who dreams of a white dress and a bunch of kids."

"Her work was her life. She earned well, she could afford a lot," she added. "Last year, she definitely traveled four times to Milan, where she also had fans. But this year, due to the pandemic, she did not fly anywhere," Anzhelika explained.