Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Ex-Husband Ryan Anderson Has a Real Texting Problem — Let's Get Into It

There is seemingly nothing tying Gypsy Rose Blanchard to her ex-husband, and yet they can't seem to leave each other alone. As a reminder, in 2016, Blanchard pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison but was released in seven for good behavior. Around that time, Blanchard met and married Ryan Anderson, a special education teacher from Louisiana.

After Blanchard was released in December 2023, the couple's marriage lasted all of four months before the convicted killer filed for divorce. It was later revealed that she planned on getting back with her ex-boyfriend, with whom she later had a daughter. The baby complicated things ever so lightly as the child's paternity was brought into question. This, coupled with the usual drama that can accompany a bad breakup, has resulted in Anderson sending some wild text messages. Here's what we know.

Ryan Anderson is behind some pretty wild text messages.

The arrival of Season 2 of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup caused a lot of issues to bubble to the surface of the internet. Following Episode 9, which featured a very pregnant Blanchard prepping for Christmas, Anderson chose to release a small but strange series of texts from his ex. The special education teacher shared them on TikTok on May 3, 2025, set to Mark Morrison's "Return of the Mack."

In a caption over the texts, Anderson wrote, "I always tell the truth. Who dat, ha ha ha." The texts were from mid-January 2025, a few weeks after Blanchard gave birth to her daughter. The first was sent January 14 at 1:53 a.m. from Blanchard to Anderson. "Are you with Amber J.?" she asks, referring to a content creator Anderson is rumored to be dating.

Anderson did not respond, so Blanchard texted again at 9:18 a.m. later that day. "I feel lost," she said, "like I don't know what is real anymore." Two minutes later, Anderson wrote back, "Say what." Following this post, Blanchard shared a since-deleted video on TikTok that was broken down by Perez Hilton on Instagram.

According to Hilton, Blanchard sobbed her way through a TikTok that was meant for Anderson but shown to all of her followers. In it, Blanchard claimed she sent those texts because she felt "distant from Ken," her baby's father, after their daughter was born. She then accused Anderson of breaking her trust and sharing the texts because he wanted to look like a "truth teller." The rest of the TikTok is mostly Blanchard telling Anderson they can no longer be friends. Reminder, she texted him.

Ryan Anderson sent some very sassy texts when he and Blanchard were still married.

Season 1 of Life After Lockup actually included texts between Anderson and Blanchard when the couple was still married. Reddit user GoYanks34 did the Lord's work by slowing down their television in order to transcribe the texts. They were uploaded to the GypsyRoseLifeAfterLoc subreddit two days after Episode 7 aired.