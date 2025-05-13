Gypsy Rose Blanchard Can't Wait for Life After Parole — When Does That Start? Gypsy Rose Blanchard is looking forward to a life without restrictions. By Jennifer Tisdale Published May 13 2025, 12:58 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@gypsyrose.ig

When does crime become true crime? It might happen after a convicted killer is applauded for her actions, given a couple of book deals, reality television shows, and a massive following on various social media platforms. It's almost as if that particular genre requires a level of critical thinking that doesn't often exist. For example, murder is bad except when murder is done in self-defense, which is what many believe Gypsy Rose Blanchard did when she orchestrated the killing of her abusive mother.

After Blanchard pleaded guilty in July 2016, she was sentenced to 10 years in prison but was released after seven. That's what good behavior and hard work can get a person, sometimes. She was officially paroled in September 2023 and walked out of prison two months later into a new life, a bunch of fame, and motherhood. Despite all the good fortune, Blanchard isn't 100 percent free from her shackles. When is she off parole? Here's what we know.

When is Gypsy Rose Blanchard off parole?

According to CNN, Blanchard will be off parole in June 2025, which she confirmed in an Instagram story from February. According to People, she shared a photo and said she was officially done in four months and six days, on June 24. "A whole new world is about to open up for me very soon with many new opportunities and adventures," Blanchard told the outlet. This includes moving in with fiancé and father to her child, Ken Urker. The couple is unable to live together while Blanchard is on parole.

One of the more frustrating aspects of being on parole is still feeling like she belongs to the state. "Although I have freedoms while outside of prison walls, I am still in a sense ‘property of the state of Missouri," Blanchard explained. "So I am looking forward to a life without restrictions or being ‘owned.'" Again, one of those restrictions is Blanchard's living situation.

In Season 2 of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup, the convicted killer reveals that she and Urker could only live together if they were married. While they were filming, Blanchard was still married to her first husband, Ryan Anderson. This proved to be a bit of a sticky wicket because Louisiana law states that if the parents are married at the time of the child's birth, they must take the mother's maiden name or father's surname. Their divorce was finalized in December 2024.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard worries about being a mom.

During an episode of Life After Lockup, Blanchard gets emotional while asking how she's going to tell her daughter about the murder. "I just want to know that she's going to love me, and forgive me for what I did," says Blanchard through tears. She goes on to say she's not a monster and she doesn't want her daughter to grow up thinking that she is.