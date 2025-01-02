Gypsy Rose Blanchard Gives Birth One Year After She Was Released From Prison "Some people think that it's because of the Disney Princess." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 2 2025, 11:04 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@kenurker

In July 2024, Gypsy Rose Blanchard announced she was 11 weeks pregnant via an emotional YouTube video that has since been deleted. In it, an ecstatic Blanchard said she and her partner Ken Urker were "both very excited." She briefly touched on some of her pregnancy symptoms including wild mood swings and an "insatiable hunger." Blanchard also said she felt something change inside of her. Almost immediately, nothing but the baby mattered.

Blanchard grew emotional when discussing the kind of parent she wanted to be. "I just want to be a good mother for my child," she said. "I want to be everything my mother wasn't." Five months later, Blanchard and Urker welcomed a baby girl into the world. It was a joyous day for several reasons as the birth happened exactly one year after Blanchard was released from prison. The couple has since shared their daughter's name.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's baby's name revealed.

On Jan. 1, 2025, Urker posted to Instagram about the birth of his daughter. Under a photo of Blanchard holding their child in the hospital, he is bending down and smiling at the baby. "Welcoming 2025 with the greatest gift of all," wrote Urker in the caption. A couple of weeks earlier, Blanchard told People Magazine they were planning on naming their daughter Aurora Raina Urker. The mother-to-be told the outlet that Urker had picked out that name.

Blanchard went on to say there was a backstory surrounding the name. "Some people think that it's because of the Disney Princess," she said. The princess that Blanchard is referring to is the one in Sleeping Beauty, whose name is both Aurora and Briar Rose. Growing up, Blanchard was obsessed with all things Disney which was partially encouraged by her mother. DeeDee Blanchard claimed her daughter was sick, and used that to con her way into free trips to Disney World for them both.

Coincidentally, Blanchard's stepmother Kristy has a dog named Aurora Grace. The 33-year-old Blanchard was quick to say they did not want to name their daughter after a pet. "Back whenever Ken and I were together seven years ago, both of us have a fascination with the Northern Lights," she explained, "and the proper term is the Aurora Borealis."