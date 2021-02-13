‘Buried by the Bernards’ Shows Ryan Bernard’s Unconventional Family Funeral Home

According to The Oprah Magazine , Ryan’s daughters Deja and Raegan Bernard, who also star on Buried by the Bernards, spent much of their childhoods apart because they have different mothers — and because Ryan only found out about Deja’s existence when she was 15.

And Raegan found out about Deja when her mom called to tell her she had an older sister. “I screamed. I always wanted a sister,” Raegan told the magazine. “When I got that phone call, I just about passed out.”'