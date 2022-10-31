Low Roar Frontman Ryan Karazija Passed Away at 40 Years Old — What Was His Cause of Death?

After over a decade of making music for Low Roar, it was announced on Oct. 29, 2022, that Ryan Karazija tragically passed away at the age of 40.

"His beautiful music and lyrics, sung in his haunting voice have touched the lives of so many people all over the world, and will continue to do so," the band stated in an official announcement. "He was a kind and beautiful soul and our worlds are shattered by the loss of him. May we honor his memory through his art and hold him forever in his songs."