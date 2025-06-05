Here's What We Know About Ryan Lochte's Kids Amid Announcement of His Divorce From Kayla Reid It's unclear if any of Ryan's children are as speedy as their father in the water, but they sure look like him. By Ivy Griffith Published June 5 2025, 3:33 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @kaylaraereid

Superstar swimmer Ryan Lochte was just 20 years old when he brought home his first Olympic gold medal. Since then, he has become a celebrity of sorts, both in the world of swimming and elsewhere.

Although he announced plans to divorce his wife, Kayla, in 2025, they have seven years of history and three children together, which means they'll be working together on co-parenting for the foreseeable future. Here's what we know about Ryan's three children and the divorce that fans claim "came out of nowhere."

Here's what we know about Ryan Lochte's three kids.

Ryan and Kayla Lochte tied the knot in Florida in January 2018, according to People. They welcomed their only son, Caiden, in 2017. Their first daughter, Liv, was born in 2019.

And their second daughter and last child, Georgia, was born in 2023. With three kids in the house, things can get a bit hectic, but both Kayla and Ryan frequently post pictures of their family, celebrating their young children as they move through milestones. Although it's not clear if any of the kids have their father's uncanny penchant for speed in the swimming lanes, they are their father's spitting image.

While you might wonder what it looks like to have an Olympic gold medal winner as a parent, it appears as though Ryan and Kayla are giving Caiden, Liv, and Georgia a fairly normal life. According to People, the former couple once suggested that they needed to have four kids. Ryan told the outlet, "This is where she's like, 'If we have a third one, we can't have an odd number. So you have to have four.’ I'm like, 'All right, I guess so. You're the mom.' ” Unfortunately, a fourth child just did not seem to be in the cards.

Ryan and his wife Kayla are divorcing.

In June 2025, Kayla made a post to her Instagram that read, "Earlier this year, I made the hard decision to end my marriage after deep prayer and reflection,” Kayla wrote. “I hold marriage in the highest regard, so this has been one of the most painful, revealing, and challenging seasons of my life. I’ve been hesitant to share until I could do so from a place of healing — not from fresh, open wounds" (excerpts via People).

She added, “Sometimes we face trials we didn’t choose or see coming. And in those moments, we’re forced to make the hardest decisions to protect our peace, our children, and our future. I’ve come to the understanding that staying isn’t always the most loving decision someone can make. For me, leaving was an act of love — for those around me and for myself.”

Kayla explained that she shared the news because “living with transparency and authenticity has been how I have grown into the person I am today, and I’ll continue to do so — while also protecting the parts of this journey that are private and unfolding in uncharted territory.” Ryan then took to Instagram to make his own post, writing, "This year has brought major changes for both of us." He called the decision to divorce "difficult" and added, "I'm deeply grateful for the life we've built together."

"And especially," he continued, "the love we share for our three children." He said that the decision was "not easy" but that he believes it's the right one "towards peace and healing for us both." Ryan then reaffirmed his commitment to, "healing, growth, and co-parenting with care and respect." Shocked fans shared their dismay in the comments, with many saying that they believed Ryan and Kayla were doing well and were "couple goals."