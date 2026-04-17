Ryan Seacrest Calls out Contestant on Wheel of Fortune for a Rookie Mistake The lack of situational awareness can drive viewers crazy. By Tatayana Yomary Published April 17 2026, 11:35 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Now, we understand why some folks say that watching game shows gives them anxiety. Between contestants failing to correctly solve a puzzle that they should know and folks struggling to answer a question within the time allotted, it’s enough to drive viewers crazy. Not to mention, when a substantial amount of money is on the line, silly mistakes can haunt you.

Article continues below advertisement

Wheel of Fortune host Ryan Seacrest is known for his positive vibe and witty personality. Since taking on the job in September 2024, he has also been vocal about wanting all contestants to walk away with a good sum of money. However, during the week of April 13, 2026, the show’s Spring Forward Tournament featured a contestant who made what many are calling a rookie mistake.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Ryan Seacrest call out a contestant on ‘Wheel of Fortune?’

On the April 15, 2026, episode of Wheel of Fortune, viewers saw Ryan call out Terry Smith, a first-time contestant, after he decided to solve the final puzzle. Terry confidently declared that he wanted to solve the puzzle, but Ryan immediately questioned the decision.

"You want to call a letter for some money?" Ryan asked. “Nah. I’ll just solve it,” Terry said without thinking and went on to solve the puzzle, which was “Hitting a Grand Slam” for $5,100. As a result, he had a final total of $12,200 and advanced to the Bonus Round.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

And while Terry was successful, the reason for Ryan’s question was obvious. This week signifies the Spring Forward tournament, where the goal is to bring in as much money as possible to earn your way to the bonus round. Additionally, the champion gets to return the next day.

Article continues below advertisement

Since Terry failed to spin the wheel to earn more money, Reddit users questioned his decision. “My jaw dropped when Ryan asked, and he opted out of the extra money,” one user shared. “'Do you want some extra money?' 'No thanks. I’ll just solve.' ETA: At least Ryan tried,” another user said.

"Still mind-blowing that happened," another user said. "I would love to know his reasoning. Did he just freeze? Did he not know the letters? He had to know the letters since he knew the answer. Even if he didn't call N, he could have called something else to get more money. I must admit that I wasn't rooting for him in the bonus round. Didn't think he should be rewarded for this poor play."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

Terry Smith went on to lose the Bonus Round on ‘Wheel of Fortune.’

After Terry’s shocking decision during the final puzzle, he successfully moved on to the Bonus Round. As usual, Terry was given the consonants “R, S, T, L, N” and the vowel “E.” Smith was given the opportunity to choose three consonants and a vowel; he selected H, D, W, and O.