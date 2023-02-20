Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Ryan Seacrest Source: Getty Images Ryan Seacrest Is Leaving 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' — What About 'American Idol'? By Chris Barilla Feb. 20 2023, Published 11:01 a.m. ET

There are few media personalities who are as much of a household name as Ryan Seacrest. The famous multitasker has worn many hats over the years, but his most recents as a frequent face on both Live With Kelly and Ryan as well as American Idol have become definitive roles for him.

That's why when it was announced that Ryan is leaving Live With Kelly and Ryan, fans knew a change was happening. So, will that extend to American Idol too? Is Ryan leaving his position on the singing competition?

Is Ryan Seacrest leaving 'American Idol'?

Over the past two-plus decades, Ryan has been the one consistent face on American Idol. While judges have come and gone, Ryan's hosting gig has remained ubiquitous with the popular reality show. So, when news came down that he decided to leave his role on Live, one that he has held for roughly seven years, fans became worried that American Idol might also be on the chopping block.

Indeed, Ryan revealed in a statement that his longtime role on American Idol is still safe for the time being, per The New York Times. Given the fact that he has never hinted that he's growing tired of hosting the singing competition, it seems as though he will remain its longest-running cast member.

The same can't be said about Live, however. According to sources for Page Six, the 48-year-old appeared exhausted frequently when he was on set for Live. On top of that, those close with Ryan and the program shared that fatigue led him to miss hosting gigs. When Ryan wasn't around, Kelly's husband, Mark Consuelos, would fill in. Now Mark is taking over Ryan's role permanently.