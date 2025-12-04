‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Worry About Ryan Seacrest’s Health Is it just the result of exercise/diet/lifestyle changes? By Mustafa Gatollari Published Dec. 4 2025, 12:46 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

If you've watched any major network television in the past few decades, then there's a good chance you've seen Ryan Seacrest's face. The producer, writer, actor, and TV show host has been associated with a slew of high-profile series. But when promos for Celebrity Wheel of Fortune began making the rounds, viewers began commenting on what they perceived as a noticeable change to Seacrest's appearance, prompting folks to ask if the American Idol host was sick.

Is Ryan Seacrest sick?

International Business Times reported at the time that concerns about Seacrest's health were unfounded. Some folks speculated that the host was taking Ozempic, but IBT wrote that there was nothing to suggest these speculations were founded in truth.

The outlet went on to write that an unnamed source attributed Ryan's intense work schedule to his appearance. "Ryan's schedule would exhaust anyone," they said, while adding that "the presenter's round-the-clock workload may be contributing to his drawn appearance."

IBT went on to write that "Those close to him reportedly fear that the constant travel, early call times, and limited rest could be taking a toll." However, Seacrest disputed these claims and stated that changes to his lifestyle are the reason for the differences in his appearance.

Seacrest has uploaded videos of his physical training, which includes underwater dumbbell routines in addition to his already active lifestyle. The Kardashians producer remained positive about his numerous high-level professional undertakings he works on simultaneously, which have him traveling across the country.

Despite Seacrest's posts showing him engaging in challenging workouts and his upbeat demeanor across jobs, some viewers have maintained that they believe his health is suffering. On Nov. 13, 2025, RadarOnline posted about fan reactions to his Wheel of Fortune appearances.

"He doesn't look healthy. His clothes just hang on his frame. There's a hollowness to his cheeks, and even his neck and shoulders look scrawny," one anonymous source told the outlet. As mentioned in the IBT article, Radar also speculated that the workload Seacrest has taken on may be the reason for his physical changes.

Dude is Ryan Seacrest sick? He look like William Dafoe now — P1 Tobin🤘Hook Em (@DFWSuperAgent) November 1, 2025 Source: X | @DFWSuperAgent

Radar said that someone with inside information reportedly said: "He loves to tell people how much he eats and that he's indulging in pasta and carbs and that he's absolutely fine, but no one is buying that. He's been running himself ragged doing American Idol and Wheel of Fortune," the website reported.

"Then he has his weekday morning radio show and his weekly American Top 40 countdown program. He's running on empty and seems exhausted all the time," they said. Furthermore, Radar penned that those closest to Ryan are worried he's taking on too many projects at once.

