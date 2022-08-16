Activist Sacheen Littlefeather Has Been Dealing With Severe Health Issues

Per NBC News, John Rubin, the former president of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, apologized to Sacheen for the mistreatment she experienced.

“I write to you today a letter that has been a long time coming on behalf of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, with humble acknowledgment of your experience at the 45th Academy Awards,” John said in a letter — which was published online on August 15, 2022 — according to the outlet. “As you stood on the Oscars stage in 1973 to not accept the Oscar on behalf of Marlon Brando, in recognition of the misrepresentation and mistreatment of Native American people by the film industry, you made a powerful statement that continues to remind us of the necessity of respect and the importance of human dignity.