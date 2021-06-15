How Is 'Cartel Crew' Star Salomé Jackson's Father Connected to the Cartel?

The reality series Cartel Crew gives some insight into the "cartel life." Cast members try to break away from their families' drug-trafficking pasts and navigate their lives and the effect their families' legacies has had on their childhoods. One of the stories that the show follows includes 31-year-old Salomé Jackson. Salomé is an up-and-coming artist, singer, and television personality.

In 2019 she joined the Cartel Crew in a supporting role and has been promoted to a starring role on Season 3, which premieres on June 14. Previously, Salomé appeared in Season 5 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. A few years before appearing on the show, she sang the hook on rapper Rick Ross's 2014 single featuring Lil Wayne, "Thug Cry."

Salomé is a friend of fellow Cartel Crew star Dayana Castellano and belongs to a family affiliated with the Cali cartel. Fans have been wanting to know since she joined the show who her father is. Keep reading to find out what we know about the VH1 personality's dad.

'Cartel Crew' star Salomé Jackson's father is connected with the Cali cartel.

Salomé's father is associated with the Cali cartel. Supposedly the Cali cartel was based in Southern Columbia and run by brothers Miguel and Gilberto Rodriguez Orejuela. It's alleged that the Cali cartel and Pablo Escobar cooperated to some extent in the 1980s and organized an armed group to stabilize the drug market in the United States. The Medellin cartel took Miami and South Florida.

Article continues below advertisement

The Cali cartel controlled parts of the northeast, including New York City. When Salomé was 5 years old, her home was raided by police, and her father was arrested. Over the years, her family lived on the run between New York and Texas, and because of her father's involvement with the cartel, Salomé went to five elementary and seven different high schools. At the age of 18, Salomé escaped from the cartel lifestyle and moved to Atlanta to pursue her career in music.

Article continues below advertisement

However, after her father and brother were arrested, she dropped everything to move back to New York. She later decided to move to Florida, hoping to get a fresh start.

Though she tried to leave the life of drugs and crime behind, her father was transferred to a prison in Miami, bringing her entire past life right to the forefront. We don't know much else about who Salomé's father is and his life of crime, but we do know that the two are still close.