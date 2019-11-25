Is 'Cartel Crew' Star Nicole Zavala Faking Her Relationship for the Cameras?

On Season 2 of Cartel Crew, it was revealed that Nicole Zavala is casually seeing NBA player Torrey Craig. But despite claims that he "treats her like gold," the b-baller appears to have already cheated on the VH1 star just a couple months in to dating. In fact, Bad Girls Club alum Winter Blanco claimed to be the other woman, even posting a lingerie pic allegedly taken in Torrey’s bedroom. Nicole addressed the controversy in an Instagram Live video last month, but seemed weirdly calm about the whole situation.

As it turns out, Nicole from Cartel Crew and her new boyfriend have an open relationship. The 26-year-old told fans that she wasn’t bothered by Winter’s photo because she and Torrey aren’t exclusive. "I don’t give a f--k what he does, you feel me?" she said in the video.

Source: Getty Images

"Like, we have an understanding so at the end of the day, like, we both don’t give a f--k, you know?" she continued. "And that’s how relationships work… It’s just different with me." Winter responded to the post with an Instagram Live of her own. "I have no problem with you, b---h. Why are you talking about me? Why are you talking about me cause I have no problem with you," the California native stated. "F--king your man? Girl, that's not your n---a!"

The social media influencer added, "I just want to say please quit talking about me which [is] really rude. And you will get slapped. That's all I'm going to say... We're not gonna talk s--t about Winter motherf--king Blanco. Okay? Don't be mad at me. Do not be mad at me because you have a fake relationship with a n---a on TV." This isn’t the first time that Winter, who describes herself as an "artist in every sense," has gotten into bed with a pro athlete. She reportedly dated Vikings player Stefon Diggs, who allegedly broke up with her after she went on a YouTube rant about not getting a Chanel bag from the football star.

Source: Instagram Winter Blanco

Nicole got into an altercation over a boyfriend just last year. In October 2018, police were called to Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach over a fight involving Nicole and Terrance Williams, who previously played for the Dallas Cowboys.

According to police reports obtained by TMZ Sports, the duo met at a nightclub and decided to go back to Terrance’s room. He eventually asked Nicole to leave after learning that she had a boyfriend, but she refused. She claimed he called a friend to physically escort her out and that the unidentified pal grabbed her arm so tightly that he left bruises. Nicole maintained that Terrance never touched her.

Source: Instagram