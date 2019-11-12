El Chapo's 30-Year-Old Wife Will Make Her Reality TV Debut on VH1's 'Cartel Crew'

The reality show Cartel Crew made headlines earlier this year due to its cast’s close connection to the drug world. Those featured include Michael Corleone Blanco, the youngest son of notorious Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco (aka the Cocaine Godmother), and Love & Hip Hop Atlanta alum Salomé Jackson, whose father was affiliated with the Cali Cartel.

The only thing missing from that roster was a direct connection to Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, the man once considered the most powerful drug trafficker in the world. But VH1 recently revealed that they have a special surprise up their sleeve.

El Chapo’s wife appears on Season 2 of Cartel Crew. Beginning on the Nov. 18 episode, Emma Coronel Aispuro — who was first linked to the infamous criminal when she was just 18 years old — will open up "about her life after El Chapo and her upcoming business venture."

Source: Getty Images

The former beauty queen is the mother of El Chapo’s 8-year-old twin daughters, who made a surprise appearance in court during his New York-based trial for drug smuggling, money laundering, and conspiring to murder. The 62-year-old broke down in tears when he saw the two girls wave at him. The one time leader of the Sinaloa Cartel was found guilty on all charges in the 17-count indictment and sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years on July 17, 2019. Emma, now 30, stayed by her husband’s side throughout the legal proceedings and expressed concern for his safety shortly after his third arrest in 2016.

"They want to make him pay for his escape," she said of the Mexican authorities at "El Altiplano," the maximum-security prison El Chapo was kept at until his extradition to the U.S. in January 2017. "They say that they are not punishing him. Of course they are," Emma, who was born in California but raised in Mexico, told Telemundo. "They are there with him, watching him in his cell. They are right there, all day long, calling attendance. They don’t let him sleep. He has no privacy, not even to go to the restroom."

Source: Getty Images

She claimed to be "afraid for his life" and insisted that he is not a violent man. "I have never heard him say a bad word. I have never seen him get excited or be upset at anyone," Emma stated in the interview. "I will follow to wherever he is," she added. "I am in love with him. He is the father of my children."

Emma laughed as El Chapo’s side chick wept on the witness stand. When Lucero Guadalupe Sanchez Lopez, one of El Chapo’s reported mistresses, testified against him in January, Emma was seen smiling as the politician sobbed while describing her relationship with the cocaine kingpin.