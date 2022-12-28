We love Britney Spears. We would like to start with that. In fact, we should start every post with a statement about our adoration for the Grammy winning "Oops!…I Did It Again" singer. So, no matter how wild or racy her Instagram posts get, we fully support the pop legend. (Cut her some slack; Brit has only been freed from her conservatorship since Nov. 12, 2022. #FreedBritney)

An Instagram post from Dec. 27, 2022, features a video of Britney and her hubby, Hesam "Sam" Asghari, dancing at what appears to be their wedding reception. Along with the video is a sizable caption.