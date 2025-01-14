Sam Darnold's Net Worth Is a Testament to the Quarterback’s NFL Career So Far
Sam Darnold has been playing in the NFL since 2018.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold was barely in his 20's when he was drafted by the NFL. Flash-forward to 2025, and he has played for multiple teams while earning enough money to have a sizable net worth. Because of his career so far, Sam has plenty of people talking and asking questions about his background and just how much he has made as an NFL quarterback.
For Sam, it all began in college, when he played for the University of Southern California. In 2018, he entered into the NFL draft for the first time and he was picked by the New York Jets. He became the first quarterback to get 14 wins with his team in his first season. After a couple of years, he moved on to another team, and continued to draw attention from fans.
What is Sam Darnold's net worth?
According to Pro Football Network, Sam's net worth is estimated to be about $30 million. The site also reported that, as of the 2024 season, Sam's contracts totaled more than $65 million. And he isn't even 30 years old yet. Sam's net worth, paired with his experience in the NFL, shows how far he has come since his first draft.
Sam Darnold
NFL Quarterback
Net worth: $30 million
Sam Darnold is a quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings. He has played professionally in the NFL since 2018. Before that, he played football in college. His first team was the New York Jets.
Birthdate: June 5, 1997
Birth place: Dana Point, Calif.
Education: University of Southern California
NFL Teams: New York Jets, Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings
Parents: Michael and Chris Darnold
After he played for the Jets, Sam moved on to the Carolina Panthers. He was briefly with the San Francisco 49ers before he signed a one year contract with the Minnesota Vikings. That contract was for a reported $10 million. Following the Jan. 13, 2025 loss in the playoffs, however, Sam was expected to become a free agent and make yet another hop to a new team after the 2024 season.
Sam Darnold's girlfriend is supportive of his career.
Despite Sam's loss with the Vikings, his girlfriend, Katie Hoofnagle, remains as devoted to him as ever. In fact, her Instagram was full of supportive posts during the 2024 football season. In November 2024, she shared a photo of herself with Sam on the field with the caption, "Celebrating love & wins all weekend long."
In June 2024, for Sam's birthday, Katie shared another heartfelt post about the quarterback.
"Happy 27th birthday to my favorite person!!" She captioned a collection of photos of the two of them. "You light up every room with your authenticity, witty sense of humor, and kind heart. You're thoughtful, intentional, and appreciate the little things in life. To know you is to love you!"