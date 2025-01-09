Nate Burleson’s Net Worth: How the Former NFL Star Built His Fortune on and off the Field From catching touchdowns on the field to delivering headlines on national television, Nate has mastered the art of reinventing himself. By Trisha Faulkner Published Jan. 9 2025, 11:34 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Some athletes leave the game behind after retirement, but others manage to extend their influence far beyond the field. Nate Burleson is one of those rare individuals. From his days as a standout NFL wide receiver to becoming a beloved television personality, Nate has proven that his talents aren’t limited to being on the football field.

Whether you’ve watched him break down the biggest plays on CBS’s The NFL Today or bring positive energy to CBS Mornings, Nate’s post-football career is nothing short of remarkable. With so much success in multiple arenas, it’s natural to wonder: What is Nate Burleson’s net worth? Let’s take a closer look at how he built his fortune both on and off the field.

What is Nate Burleson’s net worth?

Nate’s net worth is estimated at $18 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This impressive fortune stems from his long-standing NFL career and his success transition into broadcasting and entertainment.

Nate Burleson Former NFL wide receiver, TV show host, football commentator, and game show host Net worth: $18 million Nate Burleson is a former NFL wide receiver who transitioned into television and broadcasting. More recently, he has also stepped into the role of host for the revival of the classic game show Hollywood Squares. Birth date: Aug. 19, 1981 Birth place: Calgary, Alberta Birth name: Nathaniel Eugene Burleson Father: Al Burleson Education: University of Nevada, Reno

Nate first gained national attention as a wide receiver in the NFL. Drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the third round of the 2003 NFL Draft, he quickly proved himself a reliable and versatile player. Over the course of his professional football career, which included stints with the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions, he recorded 457 receptions, 5,630 receiving yards, and 39 touchdowns. He also made an impact on special teams, amassing 2,809 return yards and four touchdowns.

On March 24, 2006, Nate signed a $49 million contract with the Seahawks. This was a major financial milestone for him during his professional football career. The contract also contributed significantly to his overall wealth.

He shifted flawlessly from the NFL to the entertainment industry.

After retiring from football in 2014, Nate transitioned into the media industry with ease. His work as a co-host on Good Morning Football on NFL Network established him as a fan favorite for his expert analysis and engaging personality. This role opened the door for other opportunities, including his position as a New York correspondent for the entertainment news program Extra and his current role as a co-host on CBS Mornings.

His shift into entertainment didn’t stop there. He also serves as a host on NFL Slimetime on Nickelodeon, a show that blends sports coverage with family-friendly entertainment. His charming personality and his ability to connect with audiences of all ages has made him an extremely popular personality in broadcasting.