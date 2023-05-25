Home > News > Human Interest Source: Instagram/@samsationalw 'Carrie' Actress Samantha Weinstein Has Died at 28 — What Was Her Cause of Death? Voice actress and star of 'Carrie' remake Samantha Weinstein has died at 28. What was her cause of death? Here's what to know. By Anna Garrison May 25 2023, Published 10:46 a.m. ET

Canadian voice actress and star of 2013's Carrie remake Samantha Weinstein has died at age 28. Samantha — who was best known for voice acting roles such as Clara Tinhorn in Dino Ranch, various characters in Let's Go Luna!, and Chiku in Babar and the Adventures of Badou — passed away on May 14, 2023, in Toronto.

What was Samantha Weinstein's cause of death? Here's what to know about the young star's health, explained.

What was Samantha Weinstein's cause of death?

An Instagram post to Samantha's official account posted on May 25 revealed that she had died after a battle with ovarian cancer. The post read, "Sam died on May 14 at 11:25 a.m. surrounded by her loved ones at Princess Margaret Hospital in Toronto. After two and a half years of cancer treatment, and a lifetime of jet setting around the world, voicing a plethora of cartoon animals, making music, and knowing more about life than most people ever will, she is off on her next adventure."

The late actress, who had been open about her cancer, married her husband, an old friend named Michael, in October 2022. The pair had reconnected after he messaged her on Facebook about her punk band's song "Banana." In early May 2023, the duo traveled to Japan as a late honeymoon.

In July 2022, Samantha wrote an essay for Love What Matters about her rare form of ovarian cancer, a germ-cell yolk sac tumor. She explained that it happened "almost overnight" and first noticed something was wrong after attending a party at a friend's house and returning home unusually bloated.