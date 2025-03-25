Sami Sheen Debuts Nose Job in Before and After Photos: "I Feel Like a New Woman" "I would spend hours and hours and hours editing my nose." By Allison DeGrushe Published March 25 2025, 5:06 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @samisheen

Despite having super famous parents, Sami Sheen mostly flew under the radar during her childhood. But since her 18th birthday in 2022, when she launched her OnlyFans account, Sami has been turning heads in the spotlight.

Article continues below advertisement

She's been earning some serious cash from the gig, with a few cosmetic procedures to show for it. First came a breast augmentation, and now? A nose job that Sami considers a total game-changer.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Sami Sheen shows off her nose job transformation with a before and after reveal!

In the March 18, 2025, episode of Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, Sami Sheen unveils the results of her nose job — and she can't help but tear up with joy when she sees her new look!

On the way to her follow-up appointment, Sami admits she feels "so nervous," expressing worries that the final result might be "too skinny" for her taste. "I hope he did the right amount," she says, referring to her doctor.

Article continues below advertisement

Sami also reveals that, while she isn't as obsessed with her boob job, she's always had a strong desire to change her nose. "This is gonna change my whole life," she declares, prompting a surprised response from Denise: "Really? I loved your nose." Sami responds, "Well, it's gone forever, thank God."

Article continues below advertisement

In the doctor's office, Denise and Sami anxiously wait as the doctor slowly removes the bandages. "It looks amazing," Denise says with a smile, while Sami gazes at her new nose in the mirror, clearly overwhelmed with happiness.

"Oh my God, I'm gonna cry," Sami says through happy tears. "I've wanted this for so long. Oh my God, it looks so good. This is how I FaceTune it, I can't believe it's real life now."

Article continues below advertisement

In a shared confessional, Denise beams with pride: "He did a beautiful job, and I'm happy she's happy," she says. Although Denise insists Sami "looked gorgeous" before, Sami disagrees, saying, "This was like, the finishing touch. I feel like a new woman."

Sami Sheen admitted she used to spend hours editing her nose in photos.

Earlier in the episode, Sami gets candid about the decisions that led her to make such big changes. "One of the reasons I started OnlyFans is so I could have money for an apartment, a car, new boobs, and a new nose," she explains, with Denise expressing how "proud" she is of Sami's journey toward financial independence.

Article continues below advertisement

But in a separate, more reflective confessional, Sami reveals just how deep her insecurities ran before she decided to undergo surgery. She discusses the emotional toll her physical appearance had taken on her, especially when it came to her nose.