Late Actor Samuel French Remembered for 'Fear the Walking Dead' and 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

On Friday, May 9, 2025, Texas actor Samuel French died in a hospital in his hometown of Waco. His death was confirmed by his friend, writer-director Paul Sinacore, who told The Hollywood Reporter that Samuel had been battling cancer, which had spread throughout his body "over the past couple of years."

As news of Samuel's passing spreads, many fans want to learn more about the rising star whose career was gaining momentum at the time of his death. Here's everything to know about Samuel French, including his standout performances in Fear the Walking Dead and Killers of the Flower Moon.

Source: AMC Samuel French as Ben (right) in 'Fear the Walking Dead.'

Samuel French played Ben in 'Fear the Walking Dead.'

Before his tragic death, Samuel French built a modest but promising body of work in film and TV. He got his start with guest appearances on series such as Texas Rising, The Mark of a Killer, and Fear the Walking Dead.

In Fear the Walking Dead, Samuel portrayed the antagonistic character Ben in the Season 6 episode titled "Welcome to the Club." Ben was a ranger for the Pioneers, tasked with guarding a labor camp set up at the Tumbleweed Sugar Producing Factory. His storyline came to a grim end when he was ultimately killed by a horde of zombies, aka "walkers."

Samuel French also starred in 'Killers of the Flower Moon.'

A few years after his appearance on Fear the Walking Dead, Samuel French landed a breakout role as undercover FBI agent CJ Robinson in Martin Scorsese's Oscar-nominated historical epic Killers of the Flower Moon. The film centers on the FBI's first major homicide investigation — the infamous Osage murders of the 1920s.

Samuel was discovered at a casting call in his hometown of Waco, where he caught the attention of Martin Scorsese himself. He went on to share the screen with Robert De Niro in a powerful one-on-one scene, which was filmed on his very first day on set.