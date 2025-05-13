Gérard Depardieu's Net Worth Shows How Much Success the French Actor Had in His Career Gérard Depardieu began his acting career when he was still a teenager. By Chrissy Bobic Published May 13 2025, 10:53 a.m. ET Source: Mega

In May 2025, French actor Gérard Depardieu was found guilty of sexually assaulting two women he worked with in 2021 on a movie, per The New York Times. Those who weren't already familiar with the actor were instantly curious about who he is, his caliber of work, and what Gerard Depardieu's net worth is.

Although Depardieu isn't known throughout the United States as well as he is known in France for his acting, he had a decades-long career before his conviction. According to The New York Times, he was given an 18-month suspended sentence. It's unlikely that he will work again in Paris, but before he was found guilty of his crimes, Depardieu earned a living that amassed an impressive fortune.



What is Gérard Depardieu's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Depardieu's net worth is a cool $250 million. Not only has he spent years as an actor and filmmaker, but Depardieu also owns Château de Tigné, also known as Tigne Castle, a vineyard in France that produces different wines. Depardieu purchased the chateau in 1989, per Wine Searcher, and expanded the estate to more than double its size.

Gérard Depardieu
Actor
Net worth: $250 million
Birth date: Dec. 27, 1948
Birthplace: Châteauroux, France
Marriages: Élisabeth Depardieu (m. 1971; div. 1996)
Children: Guillaume, Julie, Roxanne, and Jean Depardieu

Depardieu's film acting career in France dates back to a 1966 short film called Christmas Carole, which was an adaptation of the classic Christmas Carol story. However, according to IMDb, the short was never finished. Depardieu went on to appear in or star in dozens of movies. He also appeared in TV series, and, at the time of his conviction in 2025, Depardieu had two projects that were still in production and post-production.



According to The Associated Press, Depardieu expressed an interest in theater and acting at a young age. He appeared in his first stage play at the age of 19. By the 1980s, Depardieu was a French actor who was highly in demand. After years in movies, Depardieu returned to the stage briefly in 1999.

Gérard Depardieu was married once.

Although Depardieu's acting career had some spots of controversy over the years, not the least of which was the sexual assault he was convicted of in 2025, he was married once. He married French actress Élisabeth Depardieu in 1970 at a time when his career was beginning to flourish. They had two kids together, Guillaume Depardieu and Julie Depardieu. He had two other kids, Roxanne and Jean Depardieu, with other women.

