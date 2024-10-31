Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Saoirse Ronan Offers a Rare Peek Into Her Highly Private Relationship With Her Husband Before marrying, Saoirse and Jack had been dating for six years. By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 31 2024, 2:52 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

American-born Irish actor Saoirse Ronan has been a Hollywood star since her breakout role in Atonement (2007), which she starred in at just 13 years old. Since then, she's starred in films such as The Lovely Bones, Lady Bird, Hanna, and Mary Queen of Scots. While acting, she found a love for performing. While acting in Mary Queen of Scots, she found a love for even more: her husband.

Although she has been under the public microscope for more than half of her life, the actor keeps some aspects of her life private, almost fiercely so. That includes her marriage to long-time boyfriend Jack Lowden. But now, Saoirse has begun opening up about her relationship with him and how they're doing now that they've officially tied the knot.

Source: MEGA Margot Robbie (L), Josie Rourke, (L-Center), Saoirse Ronan, (R-Center), Jack Lowden (R) at the 'Mary Queen of Scots' premiere

Saoirse Ronan offers a rare peek into the relationship with her husband.

In October 2024, Saoirse sat down with Ryan Tubridy to speak on Virgin Radio's Ryan Tubridy Show. The actor explained that being married isn't particularly different. Although she and Jack are happy to be married, they haven't had much time to soak it in this year. Saoirse explained, "We've been together a long time, and we've had a really busy year with work."

They have also been working on some projects, including Outrun, which Saiorse said is, "a movie that we produced together and that's kind of our baby right now." She added, "So we're putting a lot of time and our energy into that and we're incredibly proud and excited about the reception that that's gotten."

She continued, "'That's still in the cinemas now as well for anyone who wants to go and see it. Again, I would really urge anyone to take the time out to go and see it in the cinema." But as for her marriage, "Yeah, we're doing great — he’s doing the washing right now."

Saoirse and Jack tied the knot in July 2024 in Scotland.

Before marrying, Saoirse and Jack had been dating for six years. They tied the knot in a quiet ceremony in July 2024 in Edinburgh, Scotland. They met while filming Mary Queen of Scots, and the rest was history.

In a recent interview with British Vogue, Saoirse shared thoughts on whether she and Jack are considering starting a family and having a baby. A baby other than their projects together, that is.

She explains, “Yeah, I do. I became successful when I was quite young. So it meant that, actually, by the time I found my partner, I’m now at the stage where if it happened, I would like to have a kid. I feel fortunate enough that if I step out of this for a minute, I’m hopefully not giving it up forever." She adds, "But, yeah, I’ve always wanted that.”