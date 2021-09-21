Sarah Dash, Singer and Co-Founder of R&B Group, Labelle, Has Passed Away at 76

Per The New York Post , no official cause of death has been confirmed at this time. Following the reports of Sarah’s passing, the singer’s former fellow group member, Patti LaBelle, took to Twitter on Sept. 20, 2021 , to share her memories of the icon and confirm her death.

“We were just on stage together on Saturday and it was such a powerful and special moment,” Patti shared. “Sarah Dash was an awesomely talented, beautiful, and loving soul who blessed my life and the lives of so many others in more ways than I can say.

"I could always count on her to have my back. ... I am heartbroken as I know all of her loved ones and fans are. But I know that Sarah’s spirit and all that she’s given to the world will live on. Rest in power, my dear sister. Love you always.”