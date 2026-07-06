She's Not Just A Pretty Face On The Beach — Sarita Natividad Is Also Hauling In 70-Pound Fish Like A Pro She's even eyeing a future fishing tournament. By Reese Watson Published July 6 2026, 2:48 p.m. ET Source: Sarita Navitidad

Sarita Natividad built her following of over a million Instagram fans on bikini photos and Southern charm. But her feed has taken an unexpected turn lately, and it's got nothing to do with beach poses. Think giant fish, deep water, and a 31-foot boat she captains herself.

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Growing Up In Michigan Sparked Her Love Of Fishing

Long before palm trees and ocean views, Sarita was fishing freshwater lakes in Michigan alongside her dad. Her family later moved to Gulf Shores, Alabama, where she discovered offshore fishing for the first time, and there was no turning back.

Sarita now splits her fishing time between the Gulf and the Florida Keys, which she considers her favorite spot in the world to cast a line. Her reasoning is simple: in the Keys, boats can be just 10 miles from shore and already floating over deep blue water loaded with mahi mahi, grouper, tuna, and the elusive wahoo.

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Source: Sarita Navitidad

That Massive Fish Mounted In Her Living Room Took Years To Land

One catch means more to Sarita than almost anything else in her home: a 70-pound, 66-inch wahoo she finally reeled in while fishing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, after years of coming up empty. She loved the moment so much that she had a replica made and mounted on her wall.

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She's raved about the taste, too, saying it's the best fish she's ever eaten and that she wishes she could catch them more often.

She Keeps Coming Back To Cabo For The Marlin

Wahoo aren't the only reason Sarita loves Cabo. She heads back regularly to chase marlin, and she's said fighting a striped marlin gives her one of the biggest rushes she's ever felt on a boat.

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Blue marlin are still eluding her, though. She's hooked a few over the years, only to lose them seconds later every single time. When she does land marlin or sailfish, they always go back in the water, while everything else legal gets kept.

Source: Sarita Navitidad

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Fans Didn't See This Coming

When Sarita started sharing fishing videos, her followers were stunned to see her muscling in heavy fish from deep water herself. She's opened up about how physically tough it actually is, requiring real strength, technique, and patience to pull off.

The response from fans has been nothing but positive, and her catch-and-cook clips have quickly become some of her most popular content.

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She Loves Shutting Down The Skeptics

Sarita's well aware that people assume she needs help the moment she steps on a boat. They don't expect her to be the one fighting a 50-pound fish all the way to the surface, and she takes real satisfaction in proving them wrong.

Source: Sarita Navitidad

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She's even eyeing a future fishing tournament, hoping to compete as a female angler and take home the Calcutta side bet, which usually rewards the top female angler with the biggest payout of the event.

Her Boat Is A Family Project, And She's The One Behind The Wheel

No charter captain is steering Sarita's boat. She and her family took an old parasail boat and transformed it into a fully rigged 31-foot fishing machine that she runs on her own.