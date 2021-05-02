Doctor of Pharmacy Savannah Sparks Is Here to Blast Vaccine Deniers and Racists on TikTok

It is the year 2021, and doctor of pharmacy Savannah Sparks is crusading for truth and justice on TikTok — and she's taking down bigots and medical misinformation spreaders along the way. Known as @Rx0rcist, Savannah regularly posts TikTok videos that call out various individuals for spreading dangerous lies and problematic messaging on social media, and even goes a step further — she calls their workplace, or organization they're associated with, and reports them.

Who is Savannah Sparks?

Savannah Sparks is a 31-year-old doctor of pharmacy (PharmD) who lives in Mississippi. She's made it her mission to call out people who spread medical misinformation, post racist content online, prescribe harmful supplements and treatments that have no scientific backing, and more. She blasts them on her TikTok account (@Rx0rcist), and then she goes the extra step and reports them.

This, unfortunately, had led her to being doxxed — her phone number and address were posted online, and she began receiving death threats.

This happened after one of Savannah's videos went viral in March 2021, garnering over 3 million views (she identified a TikToker who had falsified their vaccine records, and promptly reported them to their employer — turns out, this person is a practicing nurse). Apparently, Savannah had "destroyed" so many lives, these people (who, may we add, posted ALL of this to social media anyway) started to threaten her life and her 2-year-old's life, which made Savannah temporarily step back from the platform.

“They posted aerial photos of my mom’s house on 4chan, which they paired next to a video of me and my sister dancing in her backyard to confirm that I was still at her house so they could plan to murder, rape, and kill me,” Savannah told NBC News.

She added, "I was getting probably a hundred [direct messages] a day, just every few minutes in my message requests on Instagram, in comments," she said, recalling that she was sent messages "saying things like, ‘Kill yourself,’ ‘I’m going to rape you,’ ‘I’m going to rape your daughter,’ Very graphic...They went to my Facebook business page, they found my family, they found all my friends and started messaging them. Same thing, just graphic kinds of death threats."

Savannah had to file a complaint with her sheriff's office and left TikTok — only briefly. She returned because she felt like it was her responsibility to continue calling out people who were harming others: “If I’m not willing to do it, who else would step up to do it? A lot of people say, ‘Well, it’s not a big deal, it’s just TikTok.’ But the things that I talk about are a huge deal. Public health is a huge deal, especially when 500,000 Americans have died from this virus.”

Some of Savannah's most-watched TikTok videos include this one of a woman who shared her non-compliant mask on social media, saying, "Nobody's gonna know." Savannah found her Facebook page, and found that not only was this woman wearing a fake mask on a plane, but she's falsely claiming babies are dying when their vaccinated mothers breastfeed them, counseling people on taking unregulated medicine.

On April 19, Savannah discussed the real deal behind the J&J vaccine and informed people why it was actually paused.

She also discusses non-COVID-19-related misinformation. Back in February, Savannah posted a video of a woman who claims mixing Tylenol and Advil is the same thing as Percocet, and rightfully shot this idea down.

Savannah told NBC News, "Anything that forces somebody to change their way of thinking ... it makes them angry. So, keeping that in mind, the fact that I'm doing this to so many people, I accept I'm doing exactly what I need to be doing, and I'm exactly where I need to be."