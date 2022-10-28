Meet 'Saving the Manor' Hosts Dean Poulton and Borja De Maqua

While Dean is a native of England, Borja was born in Spain.

After launching his career in real estate, Borja relocated in 2011. Following his move, he started work as a surveyor. To date, Borja has almost of decade of experience in the property market, though his love for renovation only surfaced in recent years.

Borja told House Digest in an October 2022 interview, “I was in real estate, and my life in Spain was socializing, going out, nothing to do with DIY.”