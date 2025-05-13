ScarLip No More — Rapper Is Getting Her Signature Lip Scar Removed "Guys, I made a decision. I'm going to get my scar removed this week." By Ivy Griffith Published May 13 2025, 4:33 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

When rappers and other music artists get their nickname or stage name, it often has to do with some moment in their life, or something about them that's unique. For Sierra Lucas, her nickname hearkens back to a dark period in time when her family was rejecting her, and her brother allegedly physically assaulted her, leaving her scarred.

Forever after, she was left with a noticeable lip scar, earning her the stage name ScarLip. She faced years of criticism and teasing over the distinctive feature, but made it part of her brand. However, in May 2025, she announced to the world that it was time for the scar to go, and she was having it removed. Here's what we know about the surprising decision, and the frightening moment that left her lips permanently scarred in the first place.

Source: MEGA ScarLip and fellow rapper Swizz Beatz walk the red carpet

ScarLip is getting her signature lip scar removed, and here's what she has to say about it.

ScarLip took to social media around May 10, 2025, to make a surprise announcement to fans: "Guys, I made a decision. I'm going to get my scar removed this week. I scheduled the appointment. I'm nervous, I'm scared," she added, "But it's time to go." Fans immediately responded with varying reactions, with one saying, "Nah that scar makes you who you are."

However, she was done with the explanations, and she wasn't changing her mind. In a follow-up video, ScarLip responded, "With or without that scar I'm still that bihhh." Then the next video was her asking fans to wish her luck.

Although she shared no details about what procedure she would undergo to remove the scar from her lip, ScarLip likely went through something called scar revision surgery. In an FAQ from Eppley Plastic Surgery, plastic surgeon Dr. Barry Eppley explained that while massaging a scar and using Vitamin E might reduce the appearance somewhat, deep scars would likely require scar revision where the tissue is removed and a smaller and less visible scar is left in its place.

How did ScarLip get her lip scar?

But where did ScarLip get her scar to begin with, and why is she so eager to have it removed? It all goes back to a night when she was 16 years old, and her family kicked her out of her home.

ScarLip sat down with VladTV to discuss the night that would change the shape of her lips forever, explaining how she snuck out at 16 to attend a football game. When she returned home late that night, her family barred her from coming inside, telling her she couldn't stay there anymore. According to ScarLip, she tried to explain that she had nowhere to go when her brother came outside and started demanding money.

He then punched her in the mouth, according to ScarLip. She was knocked out cold and came to on the ground with "blood squirting out of [her] mouth." She ended up going to the hospital, and was left with a disfiguring and distinctive scar. She admits to feeling "insecure" about the way it looks, and has shared that people have bullied her for it through the years.