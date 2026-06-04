Everyone Is Talking About the 'Scary Movie 6' Popcorn Bucket, and How to Get It Given that the design of the popcorn bucket does make the item seem like a marketing gimmick or prank. By Lea Vatenmakher Published June 4 2026, 9:24 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @michaeltiddes

As one of the most anticipated films of the year, it makes perfect sense that Scary Movie 6 would have its very own popcorn bucket! Of course, the raunchy comedy's accompanying snack holder is not safe for work.

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See why this limited-edition item is controversial, what it costs, and how you can obtain the iconic popcorn bucket before your moviegoing experience.

Source: Instagram / @michaeltiddes

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What are people saying about the 'Scary Movie 6' popcorn bucket?

Of course, the Scary Movie 6 popcorn bucket is shaped like a bong. Did anyone expect anything else from this film's accessory? While this may seem like a risky move at first glance, we need to keep in mind that anyone who is inclined to pearl-clutching wouldn't be going to see this particular movie anyway. That makes the popcorn bucket design actually genius, because fans will love it, and those who hate it weren't going to spend money towards this franchise either way.

Evidence of this is the fact that Scary Movie 6 director Michael Tiddes posted the popcorn bucket on Instagram and was met with overwhelmingly positive feedback. One person commented, "Best popcorn bucket of the year!" Another agreed, "So freaking good!" A third fan echoed, "I need."

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @michaeltiddes

How to get the popcorn bucket:

If you're like that last commenter and find yourself needing this popcorn bucket, you'll have to wait just a little bit longer. This particular item is not yet available at theaters, but it will be from June 5, when Scary Movie 6 hits cinemas.

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Per Hollywood Life, the popcorn buckets will be at movie theaters such as AMC and Regal Cinemas. So far, there has not been a price revealed for any of the four bucket sizes. That said, we were able to find one on eBay for just $13.30.

Some people don't believe the popcorn bucket is real.

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Given that the design of the popcorn bucket does make the item seem like a marketing gimmick or prank, many fans worried that the bong-shaped bucket won't actually be available for purchase. However, Michael has assured moviegoers that the item is very real and Scary Movie fans will be able to buy it. While we would not put it past him to simply be messing with us, we sincerely hope he's telling the truth.

There's a second 'Scary Movie 6' popcorn bucket.

In the event that the bong popcorn bucket does turn out to be fake, fans can still get a popcorn bucket that was made specifically for Scary Movie 6. A second popcorn bucket design will be available for purchase as well. This one is shaped like a phone and has the iconic "Wazzup" written on it.

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The official Scary Movie 6 popcorn bucket. pic.twitter.com/zHpm6WVZD4 — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) June 3, 2026 Source: X / @consequence