This 'Obsession' Movie Cat Theory Puts an Entirely New Twist on the Film "I believe this because she legit asked if she could wait outside the door while he used the bathroom." By Lea Vatenmakher Published May 28 2026, 9:11 a.m. ET Source: Blumhouse

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the movie Obsession. The movie Obsession is certainly living up to its name, as viewers are enthralled by the film. So much so, in fact, that many people are re-watching it dozens of times and coming up with their own theories about the script.

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One of the aforementioned theories revolves around Bear's cat, and we have to admit that it sounds pretty solid. Here, we'll do a deep dive into that idea and see if there could be any truth to it.

Source: Blumhouse

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The 'Obsession' movie cat theory, explained.

One Obsession fan theorized that the entity that possessed Nikki was none other than Bear's recently deceased cat. Admittedly, this would explain a lot of how Nikki's obsession with Bear manifested itself. This fan argues that Nikki's lie about her father dying was actually a Freudian slip from the cat's spirit. Furthermore, she reacted to Bear leaving for work similarly to how a cat reacts when upset — releasing bodily functions. Her standing in the corner, watching Bear, is very cat-like.

Also, she attacked Sarah in a manner similar to how predatory cats attack their prey. Nikki actually being Bear's cat would also explain her draw to the deceased animal. The fan further argues that it was unpossessed Nikki who tried to give Bear his cat's remains in a sandwich in an attempt to communicate to him who was possessing her.

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @president_baw

Many fans seemed to agree with this theory and used the post's comments section to add to the concept. One such example is, "Her vomit on the floor had kibble in it, and she said she ate a bug, and it made her throw up. It doesn’t get more cat than that." Similarly, someone else chimed in, "Her eyes also glow in the dark in multiple scenes." A third person shared, "I believe this because she legit asked if she could wait outside the door while he used the bathroom."

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Is there any truth to the theory?

While this theory is brilliant and does have a lot of supporting evidence, the film's cast and crew — including director Curry Barker — have been adamant about confirming that Nikki was not possessed by any entity at all. Rather, her behavior was a result of Bear's wish coming true and altering her desires.

Source: Blumhouse

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In fact, per Yahoo, the actress who played Nikkie, Inde Navarrette, shared, "It’s not demonic, I wanna emphasize that … Curry really nipped that in the bud at the very beginning of the process. It was not demonic. It wasn't a possession. It was a wish."

Source: Blumhouse

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Michael Johnston, who played Bear, has been enjoying the fan theories, despite knowing that they aren't necessarily true to the script. He said, "I'm reading some comments and things, and some of the things people are coming up with are smart and are crazy, and it really gets your mind going."

Source: Blumhouse