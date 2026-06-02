Here Is a List of All the Movies ‘Scary Movie 6’ Makes Fun Of Ghostface is not just haunting victims anymore. He is dragging the whole horror genre with him. By Darrell Marrow Published June 2 2026, 1:22 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Paramount Pictures

The horror genre has changed a lot since Scary Movie first had audiences screaming and laughing in 2000. Now, Ghostface is clocking back in and he has a new slate of movies to make fun of. Scary Movie 6 is coming to theaters on June 5, years after the original film was released.

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Twenty-six years after Cindy, Brenda, Ray and Shorty survived a very familiar masked killer, Ghostface comes back for another round. The group lands back in the killer’s crosshairs, and the movie takes aim at a long list of horror movies and TV shows.

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What movies does ‘Scary Movie 6’ make fun of?

The trailer for Scary Movie 6 is stacked with parodies. Ghostface is back, and the trailer includes a New York subway gag that nods to Scream 6. The new film also appears to spoof M3GAN, with the creepy doll getting the Scary Movie treatment. Longlegs also enters the chat, while Get Out gets referenced through a nightmare-style sequence involving Shorty.

Sinners also gets parodied, with the trailer showing a group crashing a party in a spoof of the vampire horror hit. Weapons gets a gag too, since the image of kids mysteriously running became one of the easiest moments to make fun of. The trailer also includes references to Smile, Terrifier, The Substance, A Quiet Place, Heart Eyes, Malignant, Halloween, Ma and Netflix’s Wednesday.

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‘Scary Movie’s’ Ghostface has his own website.

Ahead of the release, Scary Movie 6 launched an interactive “Subservient Ghostface” website. The site lets fans type commands and make Ghostface perform different actions on screen. Users can boss him around, make him dance, cry, fart, or glitch out like a cursed digital assistant. The bit fits perfectly with a franchise that was always unhinged.

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The original Scary Movie hit theaters in 2000 and made fun of the slasher era led by Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer. Keenen Ivory Wayans directed the film, while Marlon and Shawn Wayans helped write it and starred in it. The movie followed Cindy and her messy friend group after they covered up a fatal accident and later found themselves hunted by a Ghostface-style killer.

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The new movie reunites Marlon, Shawn, Anna Faris and Regina Hall as the original cast. Marlon returns as Shorty Meeks, Shawn returns as Ray Wilkins, Anna returns as Cindy Campbell, and Regina returns as Brenda Meeks.

The cast also brings back several familiar faces. Cheri Oteri returns as Gail Hailstorm, Dave Sheridan returns as Doofy, Chris Elliott returns as Hanson, Lochlyn Munro returns, Jon Abrahams is back, and Anthony Anderson also joins the reunion. New cast members include Damon Wayans Jr., Kim Wayans, Heidi Gardner, Sydney Park, Olivia Rose Keegan, Savannah Lee Nassif, Cameron Scott Roberts, Gregg Wayans, Ruby Snowber, and Benny Zielke.