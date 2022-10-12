'New Amsterdam' Honored the Life of Schavaria Reeves During a Recent Episode

Schavaria worked tirelessly throughout the 1990s to establish himself in the industry. He has nearly 20 music video production credits in that decade alone, many of which had him working alongside Jay-Z to bring to fruition.

By the 2000s, Schavaria focused more intently on television. He served in the sound department on the likes of The Affair, Quantico, Vinyl, Ray Donovan, and Law & Order: SVU. On top of all of that, he also worked on the recent Netflix hit series Inventing Anna.