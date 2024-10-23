Beloved Custodian Receives Honor After Missouri School Names a Building After Her

When it comes time to name a school or school building, most districts dig deeply into either history or financial contributors and choose a high-profile name that brings recognition. One Missouri school decided to do things a little differently. They honored someone who was certainly recognizable, but maybe only to the locals who love her.

Article continues below advertisement

When Swedeborg District lll Elementary School was looking to name a school building, they knew it had to be special. So they tapped the one person who everyone at the school knows and loves, and who has been working tirelessly to make student lives better for years: Claudene Wilson. But she's not a principal, donor, or a celebrity. She's the school's custodian, and now she has a building named after her. Here are the details about this sweet story.

Source: YouTube / @CBS Evening News Swedeborg District lll Elementary School custodian Claudene Wilson was honored when the school named a building after her.

Article continues below advertisement

A Missouri school honors their beloved custodian and names a building after her.

They're so often overlooked. Custodians and janitors work behind the scenes doing some of the most back-breaking and disgusting tasks required to keep a school running smoothly and keep students healthy and happy.

And some even go beyond that, pulling extra duty in other areas of the school. One such unsung superhero is named Claudene Wilson. The 64-year-old has worked for Swedeborg District III Elementary School for over 30 years.

Article continues below advertisement

She doesn't limit herself to cleaning and repairs, however. She greets students, drives the bus, works on landscaping, and serves on lunch duty. Not only is she the kind of employee that school districts dream of, but she's the kind of inspiration kids need. The beloved custodian received a great honor as the school named a building after her: the Claudene Wilson Learning Center.

Claudene joins an impressive array of Missouri residents who have made history.

For her part, Claudene is humble and told CBS News that she doesn't believe she deserves the honor. When asked about it, she laughed, "It touches your heart, but I don't think my name needs to be up on a building somewhere."

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, schools don't choose their names idly, and Missouri is no exception. There are a number of high-profile historical Missouri residents who could have received the honor. Everyone from George Washington Carver to President Harry S. Truman have graced facilities across the state in homage. So when the Swedeborg chose their inspiration, they did not do so lightly.

Article continues below advertisement

Claudene's humility shined through in her interview. When CBS asked what motivated her to be the Renaissance employee who is there for every aspect of the students' needs, she responded simply, "Kids, the kids is at your heart."

Although Claudene may be humble enough to believe her name doesn't belong on a school building alongside esteemed historical figures, her community clearly disagrees.