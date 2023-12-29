Woman's Adorable Meet-Cute With School Nurse Leads to a Beautiful Relationship

Let's face it: We all love a good meet-cute! There's nothing better than a smitten couple gushing about the enchanting tale of how they crossed paths. It's pure magic, especially when destiny plays matchmaker, just like this delightful duo we stumbled upon in the wildly popular "Am I the A------" (AITA) subreddit.

The original poster, who goes by the handle u/Ecstatic-Wrap-5947, said she was sweating over possibly upsetting the nurse at her niece's school by keeping mum about her job. But fear not — several readers swooped in and assured the OP that she couldn't be more wrong. Check out the full story below!

This woman's encounter with a school nurse is the definition of a meet-cute!

In the original post, shared on April 23, 2023, the OP revealed that she was picking up her niece, Sophie, from school and planned on spending the day with her. Sadly, a small hiccup occurred when Sophie tripped and fell; the OP took her to the nurse's office, where she received immediate care.

After a short chat about the medical field, the nurse asked Sophie if she wanted to be a nurse like her — but she said no, stating that she wanted to be a doctor like her aunt, aka the OP. This upset the nurse, who questioned why the OP hadn't disclosed her profession earlier.

Despite her confusion, the OP complimented the nurse's skills and professionalism before thanking her for attending to Sophie's knee. The nurse then told the OP that she "owed her for not telling her my job," so the OP apologized and tried to assure the nurse of her respect for her capabilities. Unfortunately, the nurse remained dissatisfied and suggested the OP find a way to "make it up to her properly."

In hindsight, the OP wondered if it was really necessary to disclose her profession to her niece's school nurse. So, dear Redditors, what's the consensus on this whirlwind of an encounter? Well, the majority seemed to agree that the OP was clueless AF during the entire interaction and completely missed the nurse's flirty signals!

The OP quickly returned with an update that we were all hoping for.

Just five days after her initial post, the OP returned to Reddit with a juicy update. Armed with a bouquet of flowers, she marched into the nurse's office upon picking up Sophie. Expressing gratitude for the knee-saving efforts, the OP asked the nurse if there was a way to make amends. To her delight, the nurse agreed!

What followed was a rendezvous of romance, featuring a moonlit stroll along the beach and a romantic dinner. As the night unfolded, the OP couldn't resist sharing the Reddit post with her date. The nurse, thoroughly amused and in sync with the commenters, teased the OP about her blissful cluelessness.

The OP and her school nurse girlfriend spent the holidays together!

On Dec. 20, 2023, the OP shared yet another update and revealed that she and the nurse, Alexandra, are still together and very much in love! But, oh no, a plot twist awaits (don't worry, everything works out in the end).

You see, Alexandra usually spends the holidays with her family, but this time, things would be different. An invitation was extended to the OP to join the festive family gathering, but alas, work commitments stood in the way. Alexandra, being the love-struck queen she is, decided to ditch the family affair and spend the holidays with the OP.

Alexandra's family wasn't exactly thrilled with this deviation from tradition. They squarely pointed the finger at the OP for Alexandra's holiday detour. Every time the OP speaks with her girlfriend's family, they blame her for disrupting the festive norm. Despite the OP's insistence that Alexandra go home, the nurse stood her ground.

Alexandra eventually gave the OP the green light, claiming she was in the clear, but the OP couldn't shake the feeling that she'd unintentionally stirred up some holiday drama. Luckily, many fellow Redditors took the comment section and assured the OP she wasn't the AH in this situation. One person said, "She chose to stay home with you. That's not on you at all."

"NTA. But this girl is a keeper. She's willing to go to bat with her folks for you and is willing to take whatever time you can give her during your busy schedule," a second Redditor wrote. "Make sure to schedule in a romantic dinner, ice-skating, or other activity for her and you. Happy Holidays!"

A third Reddit user chimed in, "NTA. You have commitments that you're choosing to honor despite the change in your relationship status. You've even told your girlfriend that you don't want to keep her from her family. You did nothing to cause this situation. Your girlfriend made a choice to stay. She… made… a… choice."