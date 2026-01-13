'Dilbert' Creator Scott Adams Has Died — What Was His Cause of Death? The animated show was pulled from circulation in 2023 after the cartoonist's racist rant. By Niko Mann Updated Jan. 13 2026, 1:07 p.m. ET Source: Wikipedia; YouTube / Real Coffee with Scott Adams

Fans of Dilbert creator Scott Adams are wondering about his cause of death after learning that the 68-year-old cartoonist died on Jan. 13, 2026. Scott was also a provocative conservative political commentator whose cartoon was dropped from major publications back in 2023 after he delivered a racist rant.

His ex-wife, Shelly Miles, reported the news on YouTube on Scott's podcast, Real Coffee With Scott Adams. "Hi, everyone," she began. "Unfortunately, this isn't good news. Of course, he waited 'til just before the show started, but he's not with us anymore." The cartoonist had been suffering from a long illness. Was that the cause of his death?

What was 'Dilbert' creator Scott Adams cause of death?

Scott Adams died several months after he announced he'd been diagnosed with prostate cancer, per NBC News. He noted his prognosis was grim during an online chat on X just one day before his death. “You can tell I’m getting weaker and weaker," he said. "I’ve been told that’s the way I’ll know how much time I have left is by how tired I am and how much pain I have. ... My tiredness and my pain are maxing out. I’m in quite bad shape. ... I’m hanging on as long as I can."

The political commentator's cartoon was dropped from major publications back in 2023 after he went off on a racist rant. The Trump supporter called Black people a "hate group" and advised white folks to "get the hell away" from Black people. He was commenting on a poll that said 53 percent of Black Americans agreed with the statement, "It's OK to be white." "If nearly half of all Blacks are not OK with white people … that's a hate group," he said.

"All Blacks are not OK with white people, according to this poll, not according to me," he claimed. "That's a hate group. That's a hate group, and I don't want to have anything to do with them, and I would say, you know, based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to white people is to get the h--l away from Black people." He also claimed Black people don't focus on education. "If anybody in the Black community focuses on education, they'll do well as well," he said.

“Based on the way things are going, the best advice I can give to White people, is to get the Hell away from Black people. There’s no fixing this. You just have to escape.”



-Scott Adams- 2023



This will always be a hall of famer. 😂



pic.twitter.com/vqs1gzgN4c — Uncommon Sense (@Uncommonsince76) May 27, 2025

"I think it makes no sense whatsoever as a white citizen of America to try to help Black citizens anymore," he continued. "It doesn't make sense; it's no longer a rational impulse." President Trump shared his condolences on Truth Social and called Scott "a fantastic guy, who liked and respected me when it wasn’t fashionable."