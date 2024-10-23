Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 1000-Lb Best Friends Scott Bagwill Joins '1000-lb. Best Friends' on TLC, and Here's What You Need to Know About Him Although he can't give away how far he's come in his weight loss journey, Scott explained that he's "very happy" with where he's at now. By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 23 2024, 4:15 p.m. ET Source: TLC

TLC has become the home of showcasing people's struggles with extreme obesity. It all started with My 600-lb. Life, and has grown into a number of series that explore what it's like to live with extreme obesity. Over the past few years, fans have had the privilege of watching the journey of four best friends as they fight for their health in 1000-lb. Best Friends.

Article continues below advertisement

The show stars Vannessa Cross, Ashley Sutton, and Meghan Crumpler. Best friends since high school, they're all looking to lose weight and get healthier so they can continue their friendships for many decades to come. For Season 3, two new members have joined the bestie brigade: Tina Arnold and Scott Bagwill. Here's what we know about Scott as he joins the 1000-lb. Best Friends crew.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what we know about Scott Bagwill, the newest star on '1000-lb. Best Friends.'

Not a lot is known about Scott yet, but that doesn't mean we know nothing. In an interview on the KeloCast podcast, Scott shared how he joined the show. Scott explains, "I got on the show by looking into weight loss surgery." After connecting with Dr. Proctor, he was offered the opportunity of working with TLC.

Scott said that it was "nice" getting to know the core three stars of 1000-lb. Best Friends. And that he started his weight loss journey at "well over 500lbs." Although he can't give away how far he's come, Scott explained that he's "very happy" with where he's at now.

Article continues below advertisement

Before joining the TLC show, Scott worked as a Personal Vacation Planner at Carnival Cruise Line. According to his LinkedIn, he's from Marietta, Ga., and has worked a number of other jobs including as an ambassador for Maple Street Biscuit Company and as on-air talent for radio channel Magic 105.9.

Article continues below advertisement

'1000-lb. Best Friends' shows the struggle of community obesity.

The optimistic newest cast member joins Vannessa, Meghan, Ashley, and Tina as they battle to reclaim their health from the struggle of obesity.

Like TLC's show 1000-lb. Sisters, 1000-lb. Best Friends shows the story of people who have gained extreme weight in conjunction with loved ones around them. While there certainly are people who gain extreme weight isolated from family members of a healthier weight, it usually happens among families. And with increasing frequency among friend groups.

Article continues below advertisement

Shared life experiences and economic struggles can often lead to coping mechanisms that manifest as extreme weight gain. Battling with weight often requires mental health care to get to the root of what caused it in the first place. And as the 1000-lb. franchises show, these root causes can affect more than one person at a time. There's also the social impact of peer pressure and "fitting in," so those who have morbidly obese friends are more likely to feel comfortable at a higher weight themselves.