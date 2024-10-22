Tina From '1000-Lb Best Friends' Cites "Manipulation and Dishonesty" as Reason for Her Exit

When 1000-Lb Best Friends premiered on TLC, it centered around a pair of best friends, Vannessa Cross and Meghan Crumpler. Their other besties, Tina Arnold and Ashely Sutton, also joined them, and together, they embarked on a weight loss journey. But After the trailer for Season 3 dropped and one of the OGs was absent, it left some fans wondering why Tina left 1000-Lb Best Friends.

Article continues below advertisement

Prior to the start of the season, Tina shared a lengthy statement on Instagram about why she left the TLC series and where she feels production went wrong with its message. It's not totally clear if Tina still talks to any of the other women who remain on the show, but as one of the original main cast members, it's hard to ignore that she departed from the series.

Source: TLC

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Tina leave '1000-Lb Best Friends'?

According to Tina, who shared a post on Instagram in September 2024 about her exit from 1000-Lb Best Friends, her decision to leave was partly hers and partly production's. She shared that, because the show now focuses on weight loss surgery specifically and not just weight loss in general among the cast members, her lack of desire for bariatric surgery meant "there was no longer a place" for Tina on the show.

"The production's stance is that they cannot force anyone into medical decisions," Tina wrote. "However, the reality is that if those decisions don't align with their goals — despite earlier assurances to the contrary — your involvement in the show is no longer viable. Their justification is that television and its viewers demand fast, visible results, which they believe are best achieved through surgery."

Article continues below advertisement

She added that she believes her progress has been steady without weight loss surgery, but she also welcomes a judgment-free and more positive environment outside of being a cast member on the show. "I admit, I'm frustrated by what I feel was manipulation and dishonesty behind the scenes," she shared in the same statement. "However, I'm relieved not to be dealing directly with the negativity that surfaced throughout this process."

Article continues below advertisement

Is Tina still friends with Vanessa on '1000-Lb Best Friends'?

While Tina didn't share what her absence form the show means for her friendships with the ladies who are still part of the series, Vanessa's success with bariatric surgery and weight loss has fans wondering where Tina stands with her. And prior to the Season 3 premiere, Vannessa sort of made her stance known.