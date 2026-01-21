Actor Scott Foley Is a Devoted Dad to Three Amazing Kids — Let's Meet the Fam! "The most important thing to me is my kids and my wife." By Jennifer Tisdale Updated Jan. 21 2026, 3:55 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@themeanchick

Before Scott Foley's Jake Ballard was putting the moves on Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) in Scandal, he was sweetly trying to romance Keri Russell in Felicity. People of a certain age undoubtedly remember the love triangle that was Felicity, Noel, and Ben (Scott Speedman), but what they might not know is how long Scott Foley has been in our lives.

Although his first big film role was Scream 3, Scott had spent some time in the television trenches. From Sweet Valley High to Dawson's Creek, Scott was one of those actors whose big break was imminent. It's safe to say that for fans, his characters in Felicity and Scandal were Scott's finest parts. If Scott had to make a decision, he might choose husband and father as his two favorite roles. He shares three kids with his wife of more than 15 years. Here's what we know.

Scott Foley and his wife keep their kids out of the public eye.

When Scott and his wife, Marika Domińczyk, choose to share photos of their three kids, more often than not, their faces are covered. It's clear they are trying to protect them from the pitfalls that often accompany the life of a celebrity. According to Us Weekly, after getting hitched in June 2007, Scott and Marika welcomed daughter Malina in November 2009, son Keller in April 2012, and son Konrad in November 2014.

In 2019, Scott told People he was a family man. "The most important thing to me is my kids and my wife." In order to give their kids a childhood that was similar to what Marika had, the family moved from Los Angeles to Connecticut in 2020. Marika grew up on the East Coast and always wanted to go back.

"I was sort of hesitant," said Scott, "because of the nature of what I do and being in Los Angeles has always seemed sort of important." What changed his mind was almost funny if it wasn't so wild. Sometime in 2019, Scott recalled a moment when one of his sons came home from school and asked him why they didn't own a plane. Scott and Marika knew their children would have a more normal life in Connecticut.

Scott and his wife have only one picture from their wedding day.

For reasons he did not get into, Scott said his wedding to Marika in June 2007 was "terribly documented," apart from one photo she took the night before. "We were walking back to our hotel room in Lanai, and Marika wanted a 'last photo' before we were married," he said. In it, Marika is looking at the lens while Scott kisses her head. "I've always thought that this really caught the true 'us.' She's so beautiful and I, so in love with her. Just us," said Scott.