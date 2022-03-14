Scott Hall's Legendary Career Wrestling as Razor Ramon Made Him a Millionaire

Scott Hall's Legendary Career Wrestling as Razor Ramon Made Him a MillionaireBy Chris Barilla
Mar. 14 2022, Published 11:56 a.m. ET
When it comes to the upper echelon of wrestlers, Scott Hall, aka Razor Ramon, is a name that is synonymous with the sport's top talent. With 30 years in the business, Scott's career rivals some of the biggest names to ever step foot in a ring. Over time, he's developed a cult-like following of devout wrestling fans.
Thanks to Scott's impressive decades-long career in wrestling, he's accumulated a fairly impressive net worth. So, how much money exactly does Scott have as of this writing? Keep reading for his net worth and other details about the star's personal life.
What is Scott Hall's net worth?
Scott's numerous victories as a wrestler made him a star, but the career that he built around his fame and notoriety in the ring made him a millionaire. Scott's ability to remain a part of the wrestling conversation for so long is a testament to the sheer impact he has had on the sport, something that will likely be remembered long after he's gone.
Scott Hall
Wrestler
Net worth: $3 million
Scott Hall, aka Razor Ramon, is an American professional wrestler with a net worth of roughly $3 million, per The Richest. He became famous after stepping into the ring at the World Wrestling Federation (now known as the WWE) where he adopted the moniker Razor Ramon. He also wrestled under his real name with World Championship Wrestling (WCW).
Birthdate: Oct. 20, 1958
Birthplace: St. Mary's County, Md.
Birth name: Scott Oliver Hall
Father: Cody Hall
Mother: Shirley Hall
Marriages: Dana Lee Burgio (1990-1998, divorced); Dana Lee Burgio (1999-2001); Jessica Hart (2006-2007, divorced)
Children: Son Cody Taylor Hall, daughter Cassidy Hall
Education: Munich American High School
What's the deal with Scott's ex-wives?
Fans of Scott are likely aware that the wrestler hasn't had much luck holding down a marriage throughout his time in the public eye. According to The Sun, Scott has been married on three separate occasions, but only to two different women. His first marriage came in 1990 to Dana Lee Burgi. The couple managed to stay together for about eight years, eventually divorcing in 1998.
But that wasn't the end of Scott and Dana's relationship. After a year-long break, the duo gave their marriage another go in 1999. Sadly, things didn't work out the second time round and they split for good in 2001.
A few years later, in 2006, Scott married Jessica Hart, but their relationship was also short-lived. The couple divorced after only one year in 2007.
What do we know about Scott Hall's kids?
Scott is the father of two children from his first marriage to Dana. Not much is known about his daughter, Cassidy Hall, as she has stayed out of the spotlight for most of her life. The same can't be said for her brother, Cody Taylor Hall, who followed in his father's footsteps and also became a professional wrestler.
Cody started to get serious about wrestling in 2012 but after about a decade in the sport, he announced he was taking a break in 2020. In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Cody said, "I stepped away from wrestling because wrestling can be a hard life, but I missed it. There are good things about it and it is fun. It’s good to be around the boys. I’m trying to get that back."
It seems as though Cody is just a chip off of the old block!