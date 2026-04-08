It's a Wrap! The Scott Mills 'Great British Bake Off' Episode Has Been Canceled "We don’t believe it would be appropriate to air the episode at this time." By Tatayana Yomary Published April 8 2026, 2:53 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

The hits keep coming for former BBC DJ Scott Mills. On March 30, 2026, the world learned that the BBC had relieved Scott of his duties. The reason? Allegations of his misconduct came to light. And while those allegations were initially unclear, with the network citing “personal conduct,” it was later revealed that a sexual offense involving a teenage boy was the reason for his firing. And of course, folks rallied behind the decision.

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Although Scott had other endeavors in the works, it appears that those opportunities are slowly falling to the wayside. Fans have already taken back support, and the industry is seemingly turning its back on Scott. Not to mention, Scott’s gig on the hit show the Great British Bake Off has been pulled. So, why was Scott Mills’s GBBO episode canceled? Here’s everything that we know.

Source: MEGA

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Why was Scott Mills’s ‘Great British Bake Off’ episode canceled?

It appears that the issues that sparked Scott's firing from the BBC are the reason GBBO pulled the plug on his episode. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a spokesperson for the show confirmed on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, that their hands were tied.

“Having carefully considered the circumstances, we’ve taken the decision not to air the final episode of the 2026 series of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer, featuring Scott Mills,” a spokesperson said. “Acknowledging the seriousness of the accusations that have been made against Scott, we don’t believe it would be appropriate to air the episode at this time.”

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The episode, which was scheduled to air on April 18, was set to feature broadcaster Edith Bowman, comedian Jon Richardson, JLS band member Aston Merrygold, and singer Rag n Bone Man, per the outlet. As a solution, the outlet shared that the episode will be swapped out with an alternative celebrity GBBO episode.

Source: MEGA

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Scott Mills has been mum about the cancellation.

As the news of Scott’s celebrity GBBO episode being pulled is making its rounds, it appears that Scott has chosen to remain silent on the matter. Based on his Instagram activity, Scott’s last post was published on March 22, 2026. Since then, Scott has not posted any new content. Interestingly, his bio still shows a link to the BBC, including him listing his show on the BBC and his former role as a commentator. So, the host may be taking the approach of staying silent in hopes that everything blows over.

Scott only decided to speak once the sexual offense allegations came to light. “An allegation was made against me in 2016 of a historic sexual offense, which was the subject of a police investigation in which I fully cooperated and responded to in 2018,” he said per the outlet. “As the police have stated, a file of evidence was submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service, which determined that the evidential threshold had not been met to bring charges."

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He continued: "Since the investigation related to an allegation that dates back nearly 30 years and the police investigation was closed seven years ago, I hope that the public and the media will understand and respect my wish not to make any further public comment on this matter.” He finished by thanking well-wishers and saying he misses his “beloved listeners.” With that in mind, it’s likely that Scott will remain silent regarding GBBO.