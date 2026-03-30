Why Was Scott Mills Fired? The Radio 2 Host Received His Pink Slip Due to a Personal Issue "We can confirm Scott Mills is no longer contracted and has left the BBC." By Tatayana Yomary Updated March 30 2026, 10:38 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

In the radio world, it takes a lot to be fired from your role. Whether you’re an on-air host, producer, engineer, or program director, the rules are pretty simple to remain employed. Since you’re considered a public figure, morals clauses are usually set, which sets the tone for conduct that won’t be tolerated. Not to mention, performance and traffic metrics also come into play. Still, many people have been canned, from Wendy Williams to Star and Buckwild.

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Unfortunately, joining the ranks of folks fired from their radio gig is not a club anyone wants to be in. That said, with the radio world shifting, it’s easy for execs to make the call, especially if your personal conduct gives them enough of a reason to. And word on the street is, Scott Mills may have committed the ultimate no-no. So, why was Scott Mills fired? Here’s what we know.

Source: MEGA

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Why was Scott Mills fired?

According to Yahoo News, Radio 2 host Scott Mills was officially fired in late March 2026. The reason? There have been allegations made about his behavior. However, we’re unsure if it was inside or outside of the office.

“While we do not comment on matters relating to individuals, we can confirm Scott Mills is no longer contracted and has left the BBC,” a BBC spokesperson shared. Interestingly, Gary Davies has been filling in for Scott since March 24, 2026. However, on the previous show, Scott told listeners that he’d return on the following day. That said, his firing may have caught him by surprise.

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Lorna Clarke, the director of music at the BBC, also addressed employees at Radio 2 about the shocking announcement. “I know that this news will be sudden and unexpected and therefore must come as a shock, she shared via BBC. “Not least as so many of us have worked with Scott over a great many years, across a broad range of our programmes on R1, 5Live, R2 and TV. I felt it was important to share this news with you at the earliest opportunity."

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She continued: “Of course, it will also come as a shock to our audience and loyal breakfast show listeners too. I will update everyone with more information on plans for the show when I’m able to. While I appreciate many of you will have questions, I hope you can understand that I am not going to be saying anything.”

Scott Mills has been relatively silent since the news of his firing spread.

Although many fans were expecting the opinionated Scott to share his thoughts on his new unemployed status, it appears he’s chosen silence. The last post on Scott’s Instagram feed was shared during the week of March 23, 2026. The post features a clip from his show as he interviewed Louis Tomlinson.

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