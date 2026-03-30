Scott Mills's Net Worth Gains Attention After Personal Conduct Allegations Scott Mills’s high BBC salary and long run built his wealth, now under scrutiny after his abrupt Radio 2 exit. By Darrell Marrow Published March 30 2026, 10:15 a.m. ET Source: Mega

A major shakeup has hit BBC radio. The BBC confirmed on March 30, that Scott Mills is no longer contracted following allegations about his personal conduct, per The Guardian.

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Scott spent nearly 30 years at the BBC. He rose from Radio 1 early breakfast to the Radio 2 breakfast show and became one of the corporation’s highest-paid on-air stars. Now, folks are wondering how much his net worth is after three decades on air.

Source: Mega

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What is Scott Mills’s net worth?

According to Benzinga, Scott has a $9.14 million net worth. Per Sky News, Scott earned between £355,000 and £359,000 in 2024–25. The Independent reported he earned £315,000 in 2023–24 before moving into the breakfast slot.

Scott Mills Presenter Net worth: $9.4 million Scott Mills is a BBC radio presenter. Birth name: Scott Robert Mills Birthplace: Southampton, Hampshire, England Birthdate: March 28, 1973 Spouse: Sam Vaughan (married: 2024)

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Scott started young — very young. He told The Guardian that he began at a hospital radio station near Southampton at 12. He worked behind the scenes before getting on air. By 16, he had joined Power FM in Hampshire. That move made him Britain’s youngest professional radio DJ at the time.

“I always thought that I'd never make it as a presenter because I wasn't confident enough,” Scott said. “I was planning on working behind the scenes, not as a presenter. This was the first time I realised I could do it. Before that, it was just a dream.”

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His BBC run began in 1998 at Radio 1 on the early breakfast show. He became one of the station’s most reliable stand-ins and then a permanent host. After covering for Sara Cox, he moved into the slot that became The Scott Mills Show. Scott’s BBC Radio 2 era began in 2022, when he replaced Steve Wright in the weekday afternoon slot. In January 2025, he landed a major promotion. He took over the flagship breakfast show from Zoe Ball.

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Why was Scott Mills fired?

The BBC has only confirmed that Scott is “no longer contracted” and has left the corporation. The timeline moved fast. Sky News reported that Scott went off air last Tuesday while the BBC assessed the claim. ITV News said his final Radio 2 breakfast show aired on Tuesday, March 24. He signed off by telling listeners he would be “back tomorrow.”

However, Gary Davies hosted the show the next morning instead. On March 30, the BBC publicly confirmed Scott’s exit, and staff were informed through an internal note from BBC director of music Lorna Clarke, who called the news “sudden and unexpected.”

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Lorna told staff that Scott had left both the breakfast show and the BBC. She said she would share more updates when possible. Meanwhile, Jeremy Vine addressed listeners on air and said he was caught off guard.