A Full Breakdown of the Allegations Made Against Evan Ross Katz "I believe what the internet is saying about you." — @itsmito on Instagram By Jennifer Farrington Published March 3 2026, 12:52 p.m. ET

A major name in pop culture is being put under the microscope, and his name is Evan Ross Katz. Before we go any further, it’s important to clarify that we’re not talking about Ashlee Simpson’s husband, also the son of Diana Ross, Evan Ross. The person we’re talking about is actually another prominent figure in the entertainment industry. Evan Ross Katz is a cultural commentator who has published in outlets including GQ and Harper’s Bazaar.

He also hosts his own podcast, Shut Up Evan, where he’s interviewed everyone from Lena Dunham to Brittany Snow. Now that we’ve cleared up which Evan is being heavily scrutinized, it’s time to get into the why. Some serious allegations have been brought against him by fellow podcaster Barrett Pall, giving people quite a lot to consider. If you’ve only gotten bits and pieces of the story, keep scrolling as we’ve got the full breakdown of the claims lodged against Evan below.

Serious allegations have been made against Evan Ross Katz. Here’s the breakdown.

There’s a lot to unpack when it comes to the claims being lodged against Evan Ross Katz by Barrett Pall, but we’ll try to keep it as clear and concise as possible. Barrett took to Instagram and Threads on March 2, 2026, with a warning for those involved in the show Heated Rivalry, and pretty much whoever needs it. In his posts, he alleged that Evan is “not safe.”

Barrett’s claims appeared to come just after Evan shared a photo of Connor Storrie in his underwear while sitting in a dressing room during his Feb. 28, 2026, appearance on Saturday Night Live. Many online called the image “invasive,” as Connor’s back was turned to the camera, with it appearing as more of a private behind-the-scenes moment.

It’s unclear whether Connor gave consent to share the photo or if he was even aware it was taken at all. However, it seems it was this photo that prompted Barrett to speak out about what he claims Evan has done, and may still be doing.

According to Barrett, Evan “made it his mission to use me and my trauma as internet fodder and now has found a way to social climb to being in celebrities’ dressing rooms and that’s worrisome to say the least,” he wrote in the Instagram post.

In another post on Threads that has since been deleted, Barrett also claimed that “Evan stalked me for years and spent years trying to smear me and my name publicly as I was fighting abuse and the whistleblowing behind the scenes.”

For context, Barrett is a former model who appeared in the Panorama special The Abercrombie Guys: The Dark Side of Cool, which detailed allegations centering around former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Mike Jeffries and his partner Matthew Smith, who were accused of asking men to participate in sexual “auditions,” according to The Guardian.

In the comments on his March 2026 video, Barrett also shared that he and Evan attended NYU at the same time, and alleged Evan “did so[me] really awful things to guys who were not out.”

In addition to the alleged smear campaign, Barrett claims Evan harassed him and others in the entertainment industry, suggesting it may have stemmed from Evan having a crush on him. He also alleged that Evan “harassed Kim Cattrall so badly she blocked him.” Additionally, Barrett says Evan is still actively stalking him.

Barrett Pall also claims he’s received messages from people alleging Evan Ross Katz sexually assaulted them.

Since coming forward with his complaints, Barrett says others have reached out to him with accusations of their own. In the comments of his March 2026 Instagram post, Barrett wrote, “I now have reports of 3 men he has s-xually harassed. This is exactly why I made this. Something tells me more will speak up.” He also claimed he’s worried Evan is “trying to attach himself to Connor’s story in a very uncomfortable way.”

Despite the information and alleged “receipts” Barrett has shared, it’s important to note that these are just allegations at this point, and nothing has been proven as fact. As of this writing, Evan has not publicly responded to the claims.