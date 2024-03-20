Home > Entertainment > Music Ashlee Simpson Ross Teases New Music With Evan Ross and Jessica Simpson (EXCLUSIVE) Ashlee Simpson Ross's daughter was the one who inspired the 'Autobiography' singer to get back in the booth! By Pretty Honore PUBLISHED Mar. 20 2024, 7:46 p.m. ET Source: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Janie's Fund

In 2004, Ashlee Simpson Ross dropped Autobiography and cemented her place in pop culture history, but a lot has changed for Ashlee since then. Today, the former punk rock princess is a wife and mother of three. Although Ashlee’s days of being an angsty teenager are behind her, her passion for music remains unchanged.

Ashlee took a walk down memory lane with Distractify in a candid interview, where she talked about the 20th anniversary of her debut album and dropped exclusive details about what’s next for her music career.

Source: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for JBL

Ashlee Simpson Ross reflects on ‘Autobiography’ two decades after its release: “It was just such an honest moment in my life.”

Ashlee was only 19 when she dropped Autobiography, which she described as one of the most memorable milestones in her life. “I feel like what was so nice about it was that it was just such an honest moment in my life and what I was going through, and I feel like I was really able to connect with my fans — and kind of grow up with them as well,” Ashlee told us.

Despite the challenges of being catapulted into the spotlight at such a young age, Ashlee has no regrets about the early days of her career. The singer added with a laugh: “I'm just happy that I'm not in my 20s anymore, though.” Two decades and three studio albums after Autobiography was released, Ashlee is looking forward to sharing new music with her fans.

Is new Ashlee Simpson music on the way? The singer teased collabs with Evan Ross and Jessica Simpson!

Ashlee hasn’t dropped a full-length project since 2008, but fans may not have to wait too much longer for new heat. While Ashlee didn’t give us a tentative release date for her album, she assured fans that music is on the way. According to Ashlee, it was her daughter who inspired her to get back in the booth.

“My daughter — that's why I'm really excited to do music again," she shared. "My daughter really wants to sing with me, so I will definitely have her there." Ashlee has plans to collab with other family members, too — including Jessica Simpson!

"I would love to do a song with my sister for sure,” Ashlee gushed. “And I always like our vocals together, because we're sisters. Our tones sound cool together. So I'd love to do a song with Jessica, that's for sure.”

Additionally, she and her husband, Evan Ross, have plans to get back in the studio together, too. Ashlee shared: “I feel like Evan and I would always collaborate again. It's fun to work together.” And a new musical project isn’t the only endeavor that Ashlee and Evan have up their sleeves.

Source: Samantha Deitch/BFA.com

Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross partnered with Chivas Regal for their United Is the New Gold campaign.

Ashlee and Evan teamed up with Chivas Regal for their United Is the New Gold campaign, which touts a luxe tracksuit designed by Falguni Shane Peacock. The couple, longtime fans of Chivas Regal, said they jumped at the chance to partner with the whiskey brand when the opportunity presented itself.